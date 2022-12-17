ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Tigers Can’t Get Anything Going as T-Birds Roll

By The Chronicle staff
 5 days ago
Tumwater guard Luke Brewer heads to the rack against Centralia Dec. 16.

At Centralia

T-BIRDS 80, TIGERS 26

Tumwater 19 24 21 16 — 80

Centralia 6 5 7 8 — 26

Tumwater: L. Brewer 15, Harroun 12, Oram 10, Collins 9, Morgan 9, Dillon 6, Reid 5, T. Brewer 4, Wilson 4, Hopkins 2, Anthony 2, Wall 2

Centralia: Ballard 10, Sprague 7

Everyone who played for the Tumwater boys basketball team scored, and the Thunderbirds left no doubt in an 80-26 win over Centralia on the road Friday night in a league affair.

The T-Birds got out and ran the entire first half, stripping away Tiger possessions for easy layups, and keeping Centralia from running any offense throughout most of the game.

Luke Brewer had 15 points and five steals to lead the T-Birds, accounting for about a third of the total amount of the Thunderbirds’ steals on the night. Gunnar Harroun added 12 points and Brayden Oram scored eight of his 10 points in the second quarter to help Tumwater separate.

Centralia was led by the double figure scoring effort of Cohen Ballard, and got seven more points from Brady Sprague, but otherwise couldn’t get much going against a stingy Tumwater defense.

The T-Birds will next head up to Seattle for the Hardwood Invite at Garfield High School starting Saturday, while the Tigers rest up for a matchup against Ilwaco on Monday.

