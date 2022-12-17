Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 16, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tyler Mason scored 20 points and Ethan Kizer added 17 as Metamora won at Pekin, 60-44, on Friday night.
Metamora stayed unbeaten in Mid-Illini Conference play and moved into sole possession of first place in the league when East Peoria lost at Washington.
Other winners in boys basketball Friday: Richwoods, Manual, Normal Community, Normal West, Morton and Dunlap in games involving big schools.
Prairie Central won at Pontiac in a small-school rivalry game. Central Catholic, Eureka, Lexington, ROWVA/Williamsfield, Illini Bluffs, Tremont, Elmwood and Peoria Christian also won games.
