ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Search resumes for 12 missing in Malaysia landslide

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eUQB_0jlio5al00

BATANG KALI, Malaysia — (AP) — Rescue workers using tracker dogs and excavators scoured through rubble and mud on Saturday in search of a dozen people believed buried in a landslide in Malaysia that killed 21 others, including five children.

Authorities said 94 people were sleeping at an unlicensed campground on an organic farm early Friday when the dirt tumbled from a road about 30 meters (100 feet) above the site and covered about 1 hectare (3 acres). Most were families enjoying a short vacation during the year-end school break.

A total of 21 bodies have been recovered including five children and 12 women. A mother and her toddler daughter were found hugging each other in a heart-rending scene, rescuers said.

Seven people were hospitalized and dozens more, including three Singaporeans, were rescued unharmed. The search at the farm in central Selangor state was halted for a few hours overnight due to rain, and resumed early Saturday for another 12 people still missing.

Wearing helmets and carrying shovels and other equipment, rescuers worked in teams to comb through debris as deep as eight meters (26 feet). Excavators were deployed and some worked with rescue dogs to sniff out possible signs of life and cadavers. Officials said an estimated 450,000 cubic meters (nearly 16 million cubic feet) of debris — enough to fill 180 Olympic-sized swimming pools — hit the campsite.

Authorities have said the landowners did not have a license to run a campground. Officials are unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the landslide, which came without warning, but believed it could be due to underground water movement while the year-end monsoon rains made the soil unstable.

Survivors recounting their ordeal told local media they heard a thunderous noise and felt the earth move before soil collapsed on their tents. The government has ordered all campsites nationwide that are near rivers, waterfalls and hillsides to be shut for a week to assess their safety.

The campsite in Batang Kali, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, is a popular recreational site for locals to pitch or rent tents from the farm. But authorities said it has been running illegally for the past two years. It has permission to run the farm but no license to operate camping activities. If found guilty, the operator faces up to three years in prison and a fine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Third air bag death confirmed, owners urged to get repairs

DETROIT — (AP) — Stellantis and U.S. safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver. The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reiterated warnings to owners of 274,000 older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles to stop driving them until faulty inflators are replaced.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIO Dayton

Survivor found from Thai navy ship that sank Sunday

BANGKOK — (AP) — Rescuers found a survivor and recovered five bodies from a Thai warship that sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Thailand, navy officials said Tuesday, as hopes faded for two dozen people still missing. Officials acknowledged there were not enough life jackets for all those aboard.
WHIO Dayton

Families seek answers on kin missing since fleeing Cuba

HAVANA — (AP) — A half dozen women went to the Bahamian Embassy on Wednesday hoping to deliver a list of more than 100 Cubans who haven't been heard from since leaving the island this year. Some are believed to have been lost when rickety boats sank, but...
WHIO Dayton

Fiji calls in military after close election is disputed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Fijian police on Thursday said they were calling in the military to help maintain security following a close election last week that is now being disputed. It was an alarming development in a Pacific nation where democracy remains fragile and there have...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
105K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy