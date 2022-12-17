Crestview 6-0 in boys basketball for first time in 24 years with win over Monroeville

OLIVESBURG — The last time Crestview started a boys basketball season 6-0, Walt Harrop was piloting the team to an 18-4 record and Derek DeNero was scoring 15.1 points a game for the Cougars.

It was the 1998-99 season, just a few years ago. Twenty-four to be exact.

Justice Thompson's dad, Norm, was also suiting up for the Cougars. Now, the sensational sophomore has the 2022-23 Cougars out to a perfect 6-0 start thanks to a 52-49 victory over the Monroeville Eagles. They also improved to 4-0 in the Firelands Conference and took an outright lead when Mapleton fell to St. Paul in overtime.

Thompson led all scorers with 22 points while Heath Kash added 15 to help the Cougars overcome a cold shooting night to grind out the victory.

"The best part for me tonight was we typically shoot the 3 really well," Crestview coach John Kurtz said. "In the second half, we were 0 for 9 (from 3) and we still found a way to get the job done. Defensively, at the start of the third and the end of the fourth, we were pretty good and, ultimately, that is how we won. We will hang our hat on that. We want to keep teams under 50, and we were right there."

With a 25-24 lead at the half, the Cougars started the second half off with an 8-0 run as Thompson scored six in the streak with three breakaway layups sandwiched around a Kash layup to help build a nine-point lead before the Eagles could breathe.

"Throughout the season, our focus has been getting better at the end of games and closing out games," Thompson said. "When things get shaky, we just try to power through it and do what we have to do to win."

The Cougars did just that, and it was shaky at times. After trailing 39-36 heading into the fourth, Monroeville battled back to tie the score at 41-41 with 4:59 left in the game and even took a brief lead a minute later before Jarek Ringler tied things up on a tough jumper from the left side. Thompson added a jumper in the lane with 1:06 remaining to give Crestview a 45-43 lead, and the Cougars didn't relinquish it the rest of the way.

Kash and Thompson went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to keep the Cougars on top.

Monroeville missed two looks at a game-tying 3 before time ran out.

The win kept the Cougars undefeated overall and in the Firelands Conference, a league they haven't won since the 1999-2000 season. Needless to say, the goal is to end that streak, too.

"That is a huge win," Thompson said. "We are trying to win a conference championship. It has been 22 years since our last conference title, and if we want to do that we have to win games like this — 6-0, we are trying to get there."

It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but at the end of the day, a W is a W.

"We haven't won a conference championship since 2000, so we tell our kids, one or 20, we don't care how we win it as long as we win," Kurtz said. "I think, we felt like we should have shot the ball better tonight, but we just didn't. We had great looks, but they just didn't go down. It is a grind. I don't care how good you are, the season is a grind."

A 6-0 start may not be a big deal to most programs, but for Crestview, a program itching to build a lasting legacy, it is a great place to start.

"Being 6-0 typically isn't a huge deal, but it is a big deal for us," Kurtz said. "We talked a lot about it tonight. It has been a long time coming.

"These kids deserve the credit. They put the time in. They have worked really hard and only having two seniors, and those two seniors are very important to us, but our young guys are really into program building. They have done a great job. Our kids are putting the time in and it is starting to show up with these wins."

In 1998-99, the Cougars lost their seventh game of the season 54-50 to St. Paul, ending the hot start. The last time the Cougars won seven games in a row to start a season? 1965-66, when they won nine straight on their way to a 19-2 record in an absolutely loaded Johnny Appleseed Conference.

"I think it is huge," Thompson said. "Last time we were 6-0, my dad was playing. So this is a huge step toward achieving our goal of winning a league title."

Kurtz credits the growth of the players and the maturity level with which they approach basketball season now.

"We are smarter and we play smarter," Kurtz said. "Last year, there were times when I grew frustrated with us, but we are smarter now and we have great leadership. We have kids who walk off the court during a timeout and are talking basketball instead of complaining. That is a good thing."

Crestview will search for 7-0 on Tuesday at home against Colonel Crawford.

