The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town in an attempt to improve parking turnover and availability. The parking restrictions — which are anticipated to be implemented in April, after the staff orders signs and a contractor installs them — would match those of existing public parking lots in the area with parking allowed for 90 minutes between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sundays and holidays.

GOLETA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO