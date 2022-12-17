Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Purdue 74, New Orleans 53- Game Wrap
Trey Kaufman-Renn fills in for Zach Edey and Purdue wins 74-53. New Orleans might have thought Zach Edey missing the game with an illness was a Christmas Miracle, but Purdue's defense allowed their offense time to adjust and they finished the first half on a 24-2 run that halted any hope of Grinching an upset against the #1 team in the nation.
Scarlet Nation
Clay Helton Explains What Purdue Is Getting In Graham Harrell
Become a subscriber to Boiler Upload. For a limited time we are offering a free 30 days of full access. Use Promo Code BOILERUP30 to become a subscriber today!. Graham Harrell is regarded as one of the great offensive minds in college football. At just 37 years old, he has been an offensive coordinator in the Pac-12, Big 12 and now the Big Ten starting in the fall of 2023. There is more to Harrell than just his scheme that leads to gaining a ton of yards and scoring touchdowns.
