Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Oakland Press
Lakeland stays unbeaten with 6-3 win over Lakes Area United
WATERFORD – The Lakeland Eagles stayed unbeaten with a 6-3 win over Lakes Area United, Wednesday night, in a Lakes Valley Conference contest. The Eagles fell behind early, then roared back with six straight goals to take a 6-1 lead. Lakeland took the lead for good with 8:14 remaining in the second period when Ryan Danielson snapped a hard wrister into the top right corner, giving Lakeland a 2-1 lead.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Berkley at North Farmington girls basketball
North Farmington put its unbeaten record on the line with a home girls basketball game in the OAA White Division against Berkley on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, winning 40-15 to go to 7-0.
The Oakland Press
Berkley slows it down, but North Farmington finds a way to stay unbeaten
FARMINGTON HILLS — It’s probably a good season to get the reminder that you don’t always get what you want. Both teams in Tuesday’s Oakland Activities Division defensive-minded showdown were reminded of that fact, since neither Berkley nor North Farmington got the thing at the top of its wish list: The chance to add points off turnovers in the open court.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls basketball top 10 rankings for week of Dec. 19
Matthew B. Mowery’s Oakland County girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 19:. 1. West Bloomfield (3-2) — Two tournament losses against state-title contenders in Indiana (South Bend Washington) and Michigan (Ypsilanti Arbor Prep) don’t change the fact that the Lakers are the top dogs in the county. (Last week: 1)
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Pinckney at Milford girls basketball
Milford hosted Pinckney for a non-conference girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, and held on for a 32-25 win, putting the Mavericks back over .500 on the season at 3-2.
The Oakland Press
Warming center open as cold weather, snowstorm approach
In anticipation of extreme cold weather predicted for the Detroit area, the city of Farmington Hills will open the Costick Center as a warming center for Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Dec. 23. The center will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. those days. It is located at 28600 W....
The Oakland Press
Lengthy road project set to start in Novi
Starting Jan. 3, drivers can expect to find 10 Mile Road closed between Meadowbrook and Haggerty roads in Novi. This is for the replacement of two culverts. Work is scheduled to last through mid-April, as part of a larger reconstruction project. This stretch of road is used by an estimated...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: GMAR donates $25K to help furnish homes for metro Detroit families in need
The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors (GMAR) and the Greater Realtors Foundation (GRF) presented a $25,000 check to Humble Design of Detroit, Dec. 6. GMAR and the GRF have worked together to raise funds to help support Humble Design, and raise awareness of the nonprofit’s cause, according to a press release.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 23 and beyond
• 2023 Ten Man Jam: Feb. 22, Fox Theatre, Detroit, prices vary. • MotorCity Cage Night XIII – Live Mixed Martial Arts: Feb. 10, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. • Chrisette Michele and Anthony David: April 16, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. • Get The Led Out: Oct. 15,...
The Oakland Press
Last chance to check out Anton Art Center exhibit, Holiday Market
Friday, Dec. 23 will be your last chance to catch the Anton Art Center exhibition “As Scene in Macomb,” on display in the center’s Petitpren Community Gallery, as well as the last day to shop the center’s 44th annual Holiday Market. The photo exhibition features the top 20 images taken in Macomb County by Michigan residents submitted during the first four years of Anton Art Center’s “As Scene in Macomb” photo contest— an annual calendar photography competition. The Holiday Market, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, features Michigan handmade gifts and seasonal décor. More information at theartcenter.org, 586-469-8666.
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County
Holiday activities and light displays happening in the area. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. • Santa’s Flight Academy: Through Dec. 24, at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, greatlakescrossingoutlets.com/pages/sfa. Photo packages start at $39.99. Birmingham. • The Great Decorate- Fostering...
The Oakland Press
Man dead after early morning house fire in Rochester Hills
A man pulled from a burning home in Rochester Hills early Tuesday was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital, officials said. The Rochester Hills Fire Department said the fire happened in the 30 block of Carondelet — near Avon and Dequindre roads — with firefighters dispatched just before 2 a.m.
The Oakland Press
Police: Small plane crashes in Auburn Hills
A plane crashed on the Stellantis property in Auburn Hills after the pilot experienced engine trouble, according to police. In a Facebook post, the Auburn Hills Police Department identified the pilot as a 63-year-old Detroit man. The man was reportedly transported to the hospital for minor injuries. There were no...
The Oakland Press
Preview: New HopCat to open in Royal Oak next month
After a more than five-year absence, HopCat is getting ready to open its new restaurant in Royal Oak in January. Michele Ary, brand manager for Project Barfly that oversees HopCat restaurants from its headquarters in Grand Rapids, said the new restaurant at Fifth and Main streets will cover more than 11,000 square feet.
The Oakland Press
Missing Southfield girl home safe
Southfield police have announced that a 15-year-old Southfield girl who went missing Sunday returned home Monday. Brayla Miles had been last seen walking in a neighborhood near 12 Mile and Southfield roads. Police said she is considered voluntarily missing at this time. Police are releasing no further information on this...
The Oakland Press
Charges dropped for accused window peeper
A man who police say was reportedly seen peeping into a child’s bedroom window in Wixom recently has been dismissed of the two crimes he’d been charged with while a third added charge resulted in a guilty plea on Wednesday. At a probable cause conference Dec. 21 in...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Kiwanis Club of Pontiac celebrates 100th anniversary
The Kiwanis Club of Pontiac celebrated its 100th anniversary of service to the Pontiac community with a fundraising dinner Dec. 7, at Oakland Schools Technical Center in Pontiac, according to a press release. The Kiwanis Club also participated in the Holiday Extravaganza Parade in Pontiac, Dec. 3. Through the years,...
The Oakland Press
Church in Royal Oak gives away free Christmas trees
A church in Royal Oak is giving away free Christmas trees. If you are still looking for a Christmas tree, the Shrine of the Little Flower, can help out. The church is providing free trees, while supplies last. The church is located at 12 Mile Road at Woodward Avenue. Donations...
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen found
A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
The Oakland Press
Beverly Hills property to become a park
A large parcel in the Village of Beverly Hills saved from developers could soon become a park with access to the Rouge River. The Department of Natural Resources will recommend a $1 million acquisition grant for the eight-acre parcel off Wendbrook Lane. The request was submitted by the village and,...
Comments / 0