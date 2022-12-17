Friday, Dec. 23 will be your last chance to catch the Anton Art Center exhibition “As Scene in Macomb,” on display in the center’s Petitpren Community Gallery, as well as the last day to shop the center’s 44th annual Holiday Market. The photo exhibition features the top 20 images taken in Macomb County by Michigan residents submitted during the first four years of Anton Art Center’s “As Scene in Macomb” photo contest— an annual calendar photography competition. The Holiday Market, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, features Michigan handmade gifts and seasonal décor. More information at theartcenter.org, 586-469-8666.

