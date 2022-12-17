Read full article on original website
Oak Park Elementary School students receive holiday gifts Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Oak Park Elementary School got a visit from Santa and his helpers Wednesday, after arriving with hundreds of gifts. Alcohol wholesaler L&F Distributors and seven sponsors helped purchase about $18,000 worth of toys and bikes. 200 toys and 70 bikes were handed out to kids -- many coming from lower-income households.
Coastal Bend caseworkers are sworn in Monday night after graduation ceremony
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a very special day Monday for seven of Nueces County's newest CPS caseworkers as they celebrated gradation and were sworn in. Monday's graduation is not the end of learning -- but only the beginning. CPS caseworkers are required to complete ongoing training courses for continuous learning throughout their career with Department of Family and Protective Services.
KIII 3News
Kleberg County opens FEMA dome at H.M King High School for cold snap
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County is opening the FEMA dome at H.M. King High School Thursday for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the arctic weather this weekend. The dome will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and will stay open until further notice, Kleberg County...
CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow set to retire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly two decades of serving the Coastal Bend community, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow is set to retire Dec. 30. Blow performed multiple roles after joining the group in 2006, according to a CHRISTUS release, and became its CEO in 2019.
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
H-E-B 'Feast of Sharing' is back in-person and will feed 10,000+ people; home delivery available for seniors, disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a tradition going back to 1989 and this year, after COVID-19 changed the format for two years, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be back in-person at the American Bank Center this Friday!. Hundreds of volunteers will feed more than 10,000 people during...
Family brings Christmas joy to young patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays can be tough on children who are battling various health issues, especially those who will have to spend Christmas in the hospital. Ray Sanchez and his wife Betsy are behind a special effort to make children smile -- making the 150 mile drive from Laredo to Driscoll Children's Hospital.
A surprise Christmas reunion for the Castillo family
One local family was brought to tears Tuesday afternoon after one family member made her return home for the holidays.
CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
KIII TV3
AEP Texas working to restore power to Corpus Christi Bay Area residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews have restored power to almost 1,100 customers in Corpus Christi's Bay Area, according to AEP Public Information Officer Omar Lopez. A social media post at 2:11 p.m. identified 1,100 Corpus Christi customers without power. About 20 minutes later, that number was down to 44 customers.
H-E-B Feast of Sharing to take place this Friday
Corpus Christi and H-E-B will have their 34th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing on Friday, Dec. 23, at the American Bank Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Corpus Christi tradesmen give expert advice to prepare your home ahead of arctic blast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the artic freeze closing in on the Coastal Bend area the preservation of pipes and plants are a topic of concern for many. The last freeze event in February of 2021 in Texas kept area plumbers busy making costly repairs to broken water pipes -- something area plumber Michael Shover remembers well.
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Here's where to get your COVID-19 booster in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday gatherings are upon us and free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available to protect yourself this holiday season. Vaccinations and booster shots are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District clinics:. La Palmera Mall. Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind...
Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays. This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.
New study suggests handing child a screen to solve tantrum may hinder emotional regulation down the road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When a child throws a tantrum, we sometimes give them a device, such as a smart phone or tablet, to calm them down-- but this could encourage bad behaviors in the future, according to a new study. Dr. Gregg Silverman said distracting children with a...
City, Animal Care Services work to provide resources ahead of arctic freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the impending cold front begins to make its way toward the Coastal Bend, city leaders are doing their part to ensure residents have all the resources they need. "The major concern is getting the word out to people and making sure they get into...
Corpus Christi set to host the Pendleton Whisky bull riding finals
The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals will take place at the American Bank Center Arena on May 5-6 next year.
Cold weather responsible for 43 homeless deaths in the Coastal Bend this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold weather has been responsible for 43 deaths among the homeless population in the Coastal Bend. The Salvation Army's Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson said that 43 represents the number of deaths officials know about. He said the...
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
