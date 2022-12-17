ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Oak Park Elementary School students receive holiday gifts Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Oak Park Elementary School got a visit from Santa and his helpers Wednesday, after arriving with hundreds of gifts. Alcohol wholesaler L&F Distributors and seven sponsors helped purchase about $18,000 worth of toys and bikes. 200 toys and 70 bikes were handed out to kids -- many coming from lower-income households.
Coastal Bend caseworkers are sworn in Monday night after graduation ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a very special day Monday for seven of Nueces County's newest CPS caseworkers as they celebrated gradation and were sworn in. Monday's graduation is not the end of learning -- but only the beginning. CPS caseworkers are required to complete ongoing training courses for continuous learning throughout their career with Department of Family and Protective Services.
CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
Here's where to get your COVID-19 booster in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday gatherings are upon us and free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available to protect yourself this holiday season. Vaccinations and booster shots are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District clinics:. La Palmera Mall. Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind...
Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays. This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.
