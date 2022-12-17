ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Phantoms outlast P-Bruins in overtime

By Sam Knox
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — After scoring four goals each in regulation, Lehigh Valley and Providence went to overtime where Artem Anisimov netted the game-winner to send the Phantoms over the P-Bruins 5-4 in overtime on Friday night.

The two teams meet again on Saturday, this time in Pennsylvania.

Related
Hopkins leads PC past Marquette 103-98 in 2OT

Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds — both career highs — and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 on Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
URI men’s basketball game vs. Milwaukee canceled due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island has canceled Thursday’s men’s basketball game against Milwaukee due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Rams program. The game will not be rescheduled. Rhode Island is expected to be able to play its next scheduled game, which is the Atlantic 10 opener at Duquesne on Dec. 31. […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

