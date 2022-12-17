Phantoms outlast P-Bruins in overtime
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — After scoring four goals each in regulation, Lehigh Valley and Providence went to overtime where Artem Anisimov netted the game-winner to send the Phantoms over the P-Bruins 5-4 in overtime on Friday night.
The two teams meet again on Saturday, this time in Pennsylvania.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0