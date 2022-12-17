Phantoms outlast P-Bruins in overtime

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — After scoring four goals each in regulation, Lehigh Valley and Providence went to overtime where Artem Anisimov netted the game-winner to send the Phantoms over the P-Bruins 5-4 in overtime on Friday night.

The two teams meet again on Saturday, this time in Pennsylvania.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.