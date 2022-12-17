ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Samuels leads Mad Ants over Wisconsin

By Glenn Marini
 5 days ago

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – Jermaine Samuels Jr. almost racked up a triple-double as the Mad Ants beat the Wisconsin Herd for the second time in three nights.

Samuels tallied 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in the win.

The next scheduled game for the Mad Ants is Tuesday, December 27 at 12:30 p.m. at Gaingridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against the Maine Celtics.

