Samuels leads Mad Ants over Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – Jermaine Samuels Jr. almost racked up a triple-double as the Mad Ants beat the Wisconsin Herd for the second time in three nights.
Samuels tallied 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in the win.
The next scheduled game for the Mad Ants is Tuesday, December 27 at 12:30 p.m. at Gaingridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against the Maine Celtics.
