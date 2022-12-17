Read full article on original website
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Blind neglected Shih Tzu searching for home ahead of the holidays
PASADENA, Calif. - Pasadena Humane is searching for a home for an abandoned Shih Tzu that recently came into their care. Dorothy is a 10-year-old Shih Tzu who was recently found abandoned in a Monrovia parking lot. Care workers found her recently, showing signs of years of neglect with loads of mats in her fur, and with her eyes swollen shut.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
Elf the Elderly California Shelter Dog Finds His Forever Home: 'A Unique, Funny and Super Sweet Soul'
Elf, an almost 11-year-old brindle super mutt, has finally found his forever home A dog with a Santa-inspired name arrived at the Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles last June — and his whereabouts before he was welcomed at the shelter are unknown. Elf arrived covered in ticks and was timid around most people, leading the staff to assume he'd been through some rough times. But his outlook changed a few weeks after his arrival, when Sabrina Maharaj started volunteering at the shelter and took an immediate liking...
'All they want is a cozy bed and person': LA Animal shelters in turmoil as facilities reach maximum capacity
LOS ANGELES - Animal shelters across Los Angeles continue to be packed with animals. Three big dogs were crammed inside cages at some LA City animal shelters and many surrenders have been turned away. "We are at maximum capacity. We don’t have space for incoming animals," said LA Animal Service...
Investigation launched into accidental euthanasia of puppy at Baldwin Park Shelter
An investigation was ordered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as to why a three-month old puppy was accidentally euthanized before an attempt was made to find it a home.
For Months, Animal Shelters in Los Angeles Have Been Under Criticism for Allegedly Neglecting Animals
The six city animal shelters in Los Angeles have been the target of criticism for months, with volunteers and rescue organizations alleging that animals are indeed being mistreated and department officials acknowledged that there is not enough staff to manage the six shelters. Members of the commission that supervises Animal...
Scared California Shelter Dog Is So Sad She's Starting to Lose Hope
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @IloveRescue recently uploaded a video that is sure to break your heart. A beautiful dog named Marley who is approximately one-year-old needs to find a home immediately or she will be euthanized. She's located at the Riverside County Animal Control in Jurupa Valley, CA.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted roaming Westlake Village neighborhood
A mountain lion was caught on surveillance video prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood. Neighbors are now on alert and are taking extra steps to keep pets safe.
Santa Monica property owners post sign in shopping area saying city 'is not safe' due to crime, homelessness
A community activist group posted a sign in a busy shopping area in Santa Monica, CA saying that the city is "not safe" which drew pushback from some in the city.
Fullerton Mother Creates Fentanyl Awareness Christmas Tree
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 300 people died every day last year of drug overdoses, and of those nearly one third involved fentanyl. Now one Orange County mother is using her Christmas tree to draw attention to this epidemic. Andree Scanlon carries a mother’s unconditional...
Officials Seek Public Help Identifying Man Who Abandoned Sick Dog
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.
Santa Ana couple wakes up to stranger standing over them in bed: Police
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a couple's Santa Ana home Monday. According to police, the unidentified suspect entered the locked home and made his way to a bedroom where a husband and wife were sleeping. SUGGESTED:. The couple woke up to the suspect...
Los Angeles Residents Mourn the Loss of Beloved Mountain Lion P-22
Earlier this month, Los Angeles wildlife preservation officials sought to capture the famous mountain lion, P-22. This mountain lion has been a sort of mascot for these California animals for years now. It was even the subject of a popular National Geographic documentary following P-22’s journeys navigating between the California deserts and the sprawling urban areas. And now, Los Angeles residents are paying their respects to the animal after P-22 was officially euthanized shortly after capture.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
Angelenos outraged after shelters reportedly turning away animals due to limited capacity
Angelenos are once again targeting local animal shelters, this time jumping to arms after several reports that animals are being turned away due to limited capacity. Standards at Los Angeles animal shelters have already been called into question in recent months, after tales of neglect and understaffing made headlines. First reported by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday, animal shelters are now being scrutinized for their alleged failure to take in animals stating that they're already full of animals. "Why are employees still turning away cats?" asked Michelle Cornelius, a volunteer with the West Valley Shelter. "Yesterday there was another. Somebody called an...
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
‘Santa Monica is not safe’ banner displayed over 3rd Street Promenade
A group of residents and business owners placed a “Santa Monica is not safe” banner in one of the city’s most popular shopping areas. Video Tuesday morning showed the large banner posted next to the Adidas store at the 3rd Street Promenade where thousands of holiday shoppers and tourists are sure to see it. Just […]
'Santa Monica is not safe' - sign by local business owners draws attention to increase in crime
Hoping to call attention to crime and homelessness, business leaders have put up a sign saying "Santa Monica is not safe" near that city's popular Third Street Promenade.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Princess Jeannette
Meet Princess Jeannette from the Burbank Animal Shelter. She is a fluffy, talkative, and very active senior cat. She would do best as the only pet in an adult-only, quiet home and loves getting pets and scratches behind her ears. Princess Jeannette likes being around people, but also is content with having her own space.
