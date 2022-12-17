ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Blind neglected Shih Tzu searching for home ahead of the holidays

PASADENA, Calif. - Pasadena Humane is searching for a home for an abandoned Shih Tzu that recently came into their care. Dorothy is a 10-year-old Shih Tzu who was recently found abandoned in a Monrovia parking lot. Care workers found her recently, showing signs of years of neglect with loads of mats in her fur, and with her eyes swollen shut.
MONROVIA, CA
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Elf the Elderly California Shelter Dog Finds His Forever Home: 'A Unique, Funny and Super Sweet Soul'

Elf, an almost 11-year-old brindle super mutt, has finally found his forever home A dog with a Santa-inspired name arrived at the Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles last June — and his whereabouts before he was welcomed at the shelter are unknown.  Elf arrived covered in ticks and was timid around most people, leading the staff to assume he'd been through some rough times.  But his outlook changed a few weeks after his arrival, when Sabrina Maharaj started volunteering at the shelter and took an immediate liking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scared California Shelter Dog Is So Sad She's Starting to Lose Hope

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @IloveRescue recently uploaded a video that is sure to break your heart. A beautiful dog named Marley who is approximately one-year-old needs to find a home immediately or she will be euthanized. She's located at the Riverside County Animal Control in Jurupa Valley, CA.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Fullerton Mother Creates Fentanyl Awareness Christmas Tree

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 300 people died every day last year of drug overdoses, and of those nearly one third involved fentanyl. Now one Orange County mother is using her Christmas tree to draw attention to this epidemic. Andree Scanlon carries a mother’s unconditional...
FULLERTON, CA
Los Angeles Residents Mourn the Loss of Beloved Mountain Lion P-22

Earlier this month, Los Angeles wildlife preservation officials sought to capture the famous mountain lion, P-22. This mountain lion has been a sort of mascot for these California animals for years now. It was even the subject of a popular National Geographic documentary following P-22’s journeys navigating between the California deserts and the sprawling urban areas. And now, Los Angeles residents are paying their respects to the animal after P-22 was officially euthanized shortly after capture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Angelenos outraged after shelters reportedly turning away animals due to limited capacity

Angelenos are once again targeting local animal shelters, this time jumping to arms after several reports that animals are being turned away due to limited capacity. Standards at Los Angeles animal shelters have already been called into question in recent months, after tales of neglect and understaffing made headlines. First reported by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday, animal shelters are now being scrutinized for their alleged failure to take in animals stating that they're already full of animals. "Why are employees still turning away cats?" asked Michelle Cornelius, a volunteer with the West Valley Shelter. "Yesterday there was another. Somebody called an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Princess Jeannette

Meet Princess Jeannette from the Burbank Animal Shelter. She is a fluffy, talkative, and very active senior cat. She would do best as the only pet in an adult-only, quiet home and loves getting pets and scratches behind her ears. Princess Jeannette likes being around people, but also is content with having her own space.
BURBANK, CA

