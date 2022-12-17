ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 in place

By Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9u2r_0jlinYp800

A federal appeals court on Friday refused to stop the cancellation of a Trump-era border policy that allows law enforcement to swiftly expel migrants caught entering the country illegally.

Republican officials from 19 states implored the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to suspend a November lower court ruling that ordered the pandemic-era program, known as Title 42, to end on Dec. 21.

The three-judge panel that reviewed the emergency request said that the states waited too long to make the case to keep Title 42 in place.

“In this case, the inordinate and unexplained untimeliness of the States’ motion to intervene on appeal weighs decisively against intervention,” the panel wrote in its four-page opinion on Friday, according to CBS News .

Republican, and some Democratic, lawmakers have warned that there will be a spike in migrant arrivals because of the court-ordered termination of the policy, which the Biden administration also sought to wind down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgH7u_0jlinYp800
Title 42 is set to expire on December 21, 2022.
Getty Images

Title 42 was implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to remove border crossers, including asylum seekers, for public health reasons without hearing their cases to stay.

Government data shows that under Title 42, law enforcement authorities under President Biden and former President Donald Trump have removed 2.5 million migrants apprehended at the border.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted on Thursday that the Biden administration is “taking the steps to prepare” for a migrant surge when Title 42 comes to end next week.

“Look, what the American people should know is that we have taken the steps, we are taking the steps to prepare for when Title 42 is lifted next week,” Jean-Pierre said, adding, “this is an administration that has taken this very, very seriously.”

The 19 states seeking to keep Title 42 in place are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

They are now expected to make an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the policy termination order.

Comments / 82

B s
4d ago

waited too long? wtf does that mean, there's some sort of statute of limitation on this? They haven't been fighting this since mush brains took office? how about ruling on the law?

Reply(5)
60
Peggy Dignum
4d ago

The cartel own our southern boarder. They're not going to give up their cash cow. The democrats have no plan to take our boarder back. This is not good.

Reply(5)
30
Rose
4d ago

Any American who vote Democrat in 2024 are saying this is okay, because everyone knows that all Democrats voted for these new laws and they helped pass them.

Reply
23
Related
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
NOLA.com

Senate confirms first Black woman to 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

WASHINGTON — U.S. Magistrate Judge Dana Douglas, of New Orleans, was confirmed Tuesday as the first Black female judge to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Senate voted 65-31 to confirm Douglas, who is the niece of Warren Woodfork Sr., the first Black superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
New York Post

Idaho cops may finally have lead in student murders as they probe abandoned white Hyundai

Idaho police are investigating a white Hyundai Elantra found abandoned in Oregon for a possible link to the unsolved slayings of four college students last month. Aware that Moscow, Idaho, officials were on the lookout for a vehicle fitting that description, Eugene police called the department to alert them to the car, which was badly damaged and had no license plates. Idaho police have appealed for help finding a white 2011-2013 model Elantra seen in the “immediate area” of the off-campus home where the friends were stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13 The Eugene Police Department told Fox News...
MOSCOW, ID
Tom Handy

President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military Base

Fort Bliss housing AfghansPhoto byImages from Twitter. Last week a Federal Judge struck down Title 42 which was established under the Trump administration during COVID. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 allowed law enforcement to remove border crossers and illegal aliens who crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy