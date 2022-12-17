ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HFD: 2 dead in southeast Houston house fire

HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze

Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy

HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas. It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls. “We’re incredibly...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

8 migrants detained after chase involving stolen truck, police say

HOUSTON – Eight migrants were detained after a police chase involving a stolen truck. The chase ended around 2 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex near S. Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators said the three woman and five men made their way to the U.S....
HOUSTON, TX

