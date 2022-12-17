Read full article on original website
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
Click2Houston.com
HFD: 2 dead in southeast Houston house fire
HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old boy had been dead for several days before being found inside motel room in NW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found dead inside a motel Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made at 8 p.m. at the Regency Inn motel, located at 12349 West FM 1960. Responding deputies found the 16-year-old...
Click2Houston.com
To drip or not to drip those faucets? That is the question, Houston area. Here’s what we know from Harris County, Houston officials
HOUSTON – It’s not quite the Shakespeare line, but it’s the proverbial question on many Houston-area residents’ minds as the freeze heads toward our area. So should you drip or not drip your faucets? This is what we know. To trickle or not trickle? This is...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged in west Houston murder allegedly told investigators he had troubled past, planned to ‘shoot first person who walked by him’
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in west Houston on Nov. 4. Emerson Giovanni Hernandez, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Graylon Rucker, 40. Two Spring Branch Police Department officers were on patrol when they...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Bernardino Juarez? Police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in southeast Houston. On Nov. 30 around 6:15 p.m., Bernardino Juarez was walking southbound in the 4100 block of Yellowstone Blvd. when he was...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shot after brutal fight with 2 officers on METRORail charged with assault, HPD says
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect who was shot following a brutal fight with two METRO police officers while aboard a light rail train on Saturday afternoon. Talmadge Blount, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer. The incident began around...
Click2Houston.com
Charges filed against suspect accused of shooting, killing man in SE Houston gas station parking lot: HPD
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in southeast Houston. Michael Carl Draper, 56, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon. On Nov. 12, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a...
Click2Houston.com
A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze
Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
Click2Houston.com
The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy
HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas. It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls. “We’re incredibly...
Click2Houston.com
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth passes out hundreds of jackets, food, bikes to those in need this holiday season
HOUSTON – Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is at it again, distributing essential items to those in need this holiday season. This week, Trae and his team were back at it, as they were seen out in the community taking care of the less fortunate. On Saturday,...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Iraq Veteran who survived near death experience gets a little help making the holidays memorable for his 6 daughters
Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside a tiny apartment in southwest Houston,...
Click2Houston.com
HISD elementary school secretary sets office on fire in attempt to cover up for money she stole from campus, investigators say
HOUSTON – An elementary school secretary is accused of setting the campus’ office on fire in an attempt to distract school officials from questioning her about money she was suspected of stealing, according to court documents. Adriana Castorena-Narvaez, 49, has been charged with Arson. According to an affidavit,...
Click2Houston.com
8 migrants detained after chase involving stolen truck, police say
HOUSTON – Eight migrants were detained after a police chase involving a stolen truck. The chase ended around 2 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex near S. Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators said the three woman and five men made their way to the U.S....
Click2Houston.com
Inmate with Houston ties reported missing at Beaumont prison has been found, TDCJ says
BEAUMONT, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said an inmate who was reported missing at the Stiles Unit maximum security prison in Beaumont has been found. Zachary Myrick, 42, was reported missing during a routine count, officials said. The staff actively worked to clear the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Zoo mourns loss of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan
HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo on Wednesday announced the death of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan. The beloved primate died on Dec. 20, a few days after turning 45. Rudi was born on Dec. 8, 1977, at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. He arrived...
