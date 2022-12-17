ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
MILLINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday

Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
MEMPHIS, TN
orangeandbluepress.com

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Can someone sell your house without your consent?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis neighbors were astonished to learn that a licensed notary allegedly cashed in on fake home sales. “That’s really an incredible crime,” said Jerold Heard, who has lived near one of the homes for nearly 50 years. “It’s just amazing how low these people stoop.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW provides steps to protect pipes in freezing temperatures

Customers urged to take measures to prevent frozen pipes from bursting. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later this week, precautions should be followed to prevent pipes from bursting. Here are a few tips:. · Customers are encouraged to allow faucets to continuously trickle out water, open cabinet doors...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Downtown street collapses during MLGW repair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monroe Avenue near Main Street collapsed on Friday after Memphis Light, Gas & Water workers tried to repair a recent water main break. The street, filled with office buildings and restaurants, has had a series of water main issues. In October, several businesses were shut down for nearly two weeks because of […]
MEMPHIS, TN

