Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Related
Shelby County launches safety alert system
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — You may receive an alert on your smartphone when there is a major emergency in Shelby County. From severe weather to mass shootings, this new mass communication system will notify you to stay aware and cautious of your surroundings. The new alert system is called...
Tennessee Tribune
The Only Nationwide Black Led Mortgage Company Opens Two New Branch Locations in Memphis
Memphis (TN Tribune) – LEGACY Home Loans, a mortgage banking firm,. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues to make good on its commitment to its. mission to Empower Black Communities Throughout the United States with a Focus on. Building Sustainable Wealth Through Homeownership and Leaving Family Legacies, by. opening...
actionnews5.com
Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
desotocountynews.com
Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday
Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares new Bluff City restaurants coming in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new restaurants opening up in the Bluff City in 2023. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or...
actionnews5.com
Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
tri-statedefender.com
It’s ‘official’ – Whitehaven’s Rodney Saulsberry is ‘More Than A Coach’
Whitehaven High School head football coach Rodney Saulsberry now is “More Than A Coach” – officially. He is the inaugural winner of an award, created by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., bearing that motto. Some people get a coaching job just for the extra money; others only...
orangeandbluepress.com
$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans
$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
actionnews5.com
‘When you lose your Downtown, you’ve lost your city’: Memphis struggles to keep investors due to crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders are sharing their concerns over crime in the Bluff City. It comes after a violent weekend with multiple deadly shootings. City leaders say it’s critical that crime is addressed, especially Downtown. Not only is it impacting the people who call Memphis home,...
Can someone sell your house without your consent?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis neighbors were astonished to learn that a licensed notary allegedly cashed in on fake home sales. “That’s really an incredible crime,” said Jerold Heard, who has lived near one of the homes for nearly 50 years. “It’s just amazing how low these people stoop.”
Toll lanes in Memphis being considered to ease traffic congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paying extra to drive?. That’s what would happen if express toll lanes come to the Bluff City. Are you willing to pay a little extra to drive on the road?. Gov. Bill Lee is considering a plan to build express toll lanes to help ease traffic on highways across the state.
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
mlgw.com
MLGW provides steps to protect pipes in freezing temperatures
Customers urged to take measures to prevent frozen pipes from bursting. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later this week, precautions should be followed to prevent pipes from bursting. Here are a few tips:. · Customers are encouraged to allow faucets to continuously trickle out water, open cabinet doors...
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
actionnews5.com
Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
Downtown street collapses during MLGW repair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monroe Avenue near Main Street collapsed on Friday after Memphis Light, Gas & Water workers tried to repair a recent water main break. The street, filled with office buildings and restaurants, has had a series of water main issues. In October, several businesses were shut down for nearly two weeks because of […]
Memphis police cruiser involved in crash in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday night at Hollywood Street and Interstate 40 in Frayser. An ABC24 crew on scene saw a damaged police cruiser and at least three ambulances on scene. At least one other vehicle was involved. Police are now...
Comments / 1