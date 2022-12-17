DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, Artturi Lehkonen had a goal in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 for their fifth win in six games. After Jonathan Druin couldn’t finish for Montreal in close, the Avs broke on a 2-on-1 and Devon Toews fed Rantanen for his 22nd goal. Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves and the banged-up Avalanche did just enough to win their third straight. Colorado hasn’t scored more than three goals in a game since a 6-4 win at Buffalo on Dec. 1. Anthony Richard scored his first NHL goal and Jake Allen stopped 34 shots for the Canadiens, who have dropped four of five.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO