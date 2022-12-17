Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Roman Josi scores as Predators beat skidding Blackhawks 4-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Josi and Thomas Novak scored in the third period, and the Nashville Predators handed Chicago its eighth straight loss with a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks. Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter also scored as Nashville earned its second straight win since a six-game slide. Juuse Saros made 37 stops, including a terrific right pad save on Patrick Kane with about 16 minutes left. Chicago dropped to 3-18-4 in its last 25 games. It has been outscored 35-9 during its eight-game slide, matching its longest losing streak of the season.
Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored twice in the third period to help the Vegas Golden Knights break a home dry spell and continue their domination of the Arizona Coyotes with a 5-2 victory. The Knights lost six of their previous seven games at home, but improved their record to 11-3 all-time against Arizona in Las Vegas and 18-7 overall. Stone scored his 13th and 14th goals as part of a four-goal third period by the Knights that followed a 1-1 tie after two.
Boldy’s goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Rookie Mason McTavish scored and Lukas Dostal stopped 38 shots for the Ducks, who opened the longest homestand in franchise history with their 11th loss in 14 games.
Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.
Rantanen scores in OT, Avalanche beat Canadiens 2-1
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, Artturi Lehkonen had a goal in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 for their fifth win in six games. After Jonathan Druin couldn’t finish for Montreal in close, the Avs broke on a 2-on-1 and Devon Toews fed Rantanen for his 22nd goal. Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves and the banged-up Avalanche did just enough to win their third straight. Colorado hasn’t scored more than three goals in a game since a 6-4 win at Buffalo on Dec. 1. Anthony Richard scored his first NHL goal and Jake Allen stopped 34 shots for the Canadiens, who have dropped four of five.
