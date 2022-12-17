Miami Central makes national championship claim

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Hoisting yet another state championship trophy over their heads was just one mission for Miami Central, but it wasn’t the ultimate goal.

The Rockets’ sights were set higher. They believe they made their case as national champions.

Central ended any doubts about who was the best team in Class 2M, beating nationally-ranked American Heritage, 38-31, for the state title at DRV PNK Stadium, Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Now winners of four straight state titles, Central coach Jube Joseph declared: “We’re No. 1. Everywhere.”

Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins was electrifying in the Rockets' state championship victory over American Heritage, giving his undefeated team an argument to be considered as the No. 1 team in the nation. Photo by Matt Christopher

Quarterback Keyone Jenkins brilliantly directed Central’s high-powered offense with 154 yards passing and 73 yards rushing. The Auburn commit threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. Defensive end Rueben Bain, a Miami commit, closed out his brilliant prep career with five tackles, a sack and fumble recovery.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” Joseph said. “At the end of the day, it’s reality. We know where we’re at. When we get a break from practice and go home, we know the homes we go to. Some of these kids share beds. They’ve never had their own room a day in their life. But they use football as a scapegoat. I tell them to use football as a destiny, and use that to get to where you want to go. I’m so proud of these guys.”

When all phases of their game are clicking, the Rockets are as talented as anyone in the country. Now, the debate will be if Central is the best team in the state of Florida, as well as the nation.

“We took that as disrespectful that these guys could come in and think they can play with us, knowing that we’re a top three team in the country,” Jenkins said. “Every game for us this year was a state championship game. We knew coming in we had to win this game to be national champs.”

Let the debate begin.

Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas each have an argument.

The Chaminade Lions won the Class 1M state title last week in Tallahassee, and St. Thomas was crowned Class 3M champs on Thursday, also in Fort Lauderdale.

Like St. Thomas, Central now has won four straight state titles, and nine overall.

“I’ve always told [the players], anybody we play, we’re different,” Joseph said. “We’re going for different goals. They were playing for a state championship. We were playing for a national championship. We’ve said that from Day 1.”

Miami Central senior wide receiver hauls in a long touchdown pass from Keyone Jenkins in the Rockets' state title victory. Photo by Matt Christopher

Standing in Central’s way was a loaded American Heritage (13-2) squad that features two of the best players in the country – running back Mark Fletcher and receiver Brandon Inniss.

“This one is going to hurt for a while,” Heritage coach Mike Smith said. “You’re going to look back. We had our opportunities. That’s a good football team. That’s a championship football team. Hats off to them. We just came up a little short.”

Fletcher, who says he will announce his college decision on Dec. 21, was a standout, with 111 yards and a touchdown.

“I told them when we shook hands, that they all deserved that,” said Fletcher, who is deciding between Florida and Miami. “They’re a very hardworking team. But we’re very hardworking as well.”

Inniss had seven catches for 87 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion catch. After the game, he told SBLive Sports Florida that he intends to sign with Ohio State on Dec. 21.

“I played my heart out,” Inniss said. “Everyone of my teammates did. I’m proud of every one of them. We fought to the end. That’s all we asked from each other. That’s what we got from each other.”

The Central-Heritage showdown matched two teams loaded with Power 5 Conference players.

“That team we played against is a very good team,” Inniss said. “The talent in South Florida is compared to none. Not even in North Florida. We fight. We’re dogs down here. That’s why it ended like this.”

Central came out on fire. In the first half, the Rockets scored on their first five possessions, and led, 31-13 at halftime.

The Patriots did make it interesting in the second half. Byron Louis’ scoredon a 1-yard run, and Murphy found Inniss for a 2-point conversion, making it 31-21 with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

Just when it seemed Heritage was back in it, Central’s big-play capability surfaced. Jonathan Harris broke free on a 73-yard touchdown run two plays after the Patriots scored, padding the lead to 38-21.

After Heritage made it a one-touchdown game, Bain recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter, icing another Central state title.

“It was a great feeling. I saw the ball. I’ve drilled it so much -- see ball, get ball,” Bain said. “That’s all it really was. I knew the game was sealed at that moment.”

The state title was the fourth of Bain’s prep career.

“All I know is winning,” the star defensive end said. “Winning is routine to me.”

In terms of the bigger picture, Bain echoed what his coach said. Central’s focus is on being national champs.

“That’s something we really worked for,” Bain said. “That’s something we’ve earned. That’s something we deserve. We had games against three top 25 teams and all of them. There’s nothing nobody can say.”