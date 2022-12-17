Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:
8-5-3, FIREBALL: 8
(eight, five, three; FIREBALL: eight)
