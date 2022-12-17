ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

1-6-4-9, Fireball: 6

(one, six, four, nine; Fireball: six)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry. “They’re in the same league as us,” Boldy said. “Their record is what it is, but no game is a cake walk. You’ve got to show up.” Ryan Hartman scored an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won 10 of 12 overall. Minnesota has allowed only six goals during its six-game winning streak, and Fleury provided the Wild’s latest solid performance in net.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said. McClellan won the nomination with 23,661 votes in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 3,782, and two other candidates. She will be the overwhelming favorite in the heavily Democratic 4th Congressional District when a special election is held Feb. 21. “Tuesday’s party-run process saw historic turnout with 27, 900 votes cast, making it the largest party-run nomination process in the history of the Democratic Party of Virginia,” according to the party’s website. Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor and Navy veteran who has twice unsuccessfully challenged McEachin, as their nominee.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Thompson to serve as next chief judge for appellate court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Larry E. Thompson has been sworn in as the next chief judge for the Kentucky Court of Appeals and will begin serving in the role on Jan. 2. Thompson was administered the oath of office this month by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice-elect Laurance B. VanMeter, according to a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts. Thompson was chosen in September by his colleagues on the appellate court to serve in the role for four years. The chief judge provides administrative oversight to the Court of Appeals. Thompson serves Division 2 of the 7th Appellate District, which is made up of 22 counties in eastern Kentucky. Before being elected to that role in 2018, he served 23 years as a trial court judge in Pike County. He will succeed Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton, who is retiring from the bench at the end of 2022. Thompson said he hopes to maintain the high standards of the court.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Lake’s trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state. The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation. Cynthia Sorsaia, a Communities In Schools program coordinator at the West Virginia Department of Education, said the number of gifts collected this year doubled from last year. “This project is making so many children feel happy and loved,” said Tracy Komorowski, another Communities In Schools program coordinator who helped organize the effort.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy