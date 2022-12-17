ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?

For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts

New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1

It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
Avangrid Walks Away From Commonwealth Wind Contracts, Citing Inflation

Spanish renewables developer Avangrid has announced that it is seeking to walk away from the current contracts for the Commonwealth Wind project planned for Massachusetts, saying that after months of negotiations the project is not economically viable in its current form. After two months of back and forth with the state and regulators, the company made a filing on December 16 proposing that the project be rebid in a competitive solicitation scheduled for April 2023.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes

BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Holiday Helping: Polikseni Manxhari’s classic pastitsio

7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Polikseni Manxhari is making her classic pastitsio. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts. Did you try this recipe out?...
Massachusetts activities for families during school break

With kids out of school for the week between Christmas and New Year’s, many families will be looking to finish their holiday season with some fun. Here’s a roundup of some of the many family-friendly events happening around central and western Massachusetts. Worcester County. Old Sturbridge Village –...
