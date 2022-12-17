Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-06-13-38-44
(two, six, thirteen, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
