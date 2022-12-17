ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news9.com

OKC Film Partners Offer Scholarships To Learn Film Set Construction At OCCC

The film industry in Oklahoma is growing, and there are more opportunities for Oklahomans to get involved even on the construction side of movies. Oklahoma is being called a "prime destination" for movie and TV productions and even "Hollywood on the prairie", with that there is a need for Oklahomans to get involved, specifically with building the sets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reports High Number Of Wrecks

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to numerous crashes around the OKC area. OHP Trooper Eric Foster joined News 9 this morning to give us an update on what they are seeing and give drivers some advice on how to handle the severe weather.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Dies In Del City Apartment Fire; Authorities Investigating

A Del City woman was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead after firefighters attempted to rescue her from a burning apartment early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one building near Southeast 29th and Bryant. Firefighters have not released the woman's identity. The Fire...
DEL CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Zoo Closed Due To Extreme Cold

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will be closed on Thursday due to the frigid temperatures sweeping across the state. A representative says that while the zoo is closed guests will be able to take part in the Safaris Lights drive-thru. "Due to the extreme weather, the Zoo is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OHP: 1 Arrested Following Truck Rollover Crash On I-35 Near Goldsby

One person was arrested following a truck rollover crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on I-35 near Goldsby, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver was driving the wrong way when they hit a truck, causing the truck to rollover. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of...
GOLDSBY, OK
news9.com

Sooners Reign Victorious After Matchup Against Gators 62-53

The Sooners left the court victorious Tuesday night after their matchup against the Florida Gators, 62-53. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

