FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma Universities Ban TikTok On Networks Following Gov. Stitt's Executive Order
Some college students in the state will no longer be able to use TikTok on university networks. OU, OSU, UCO and Northwestern have all notified students and employees that the popular social media app will be blocked on university networks and devices in compliance with the governor's executive order. Gov....
Scissortail’s Newest Sculpture Dedicated To The Late Robbie Kienzle
The City of OKC said they're giving back to someone that gave so much to Oklahoma City. They said they're dedicating a sculpture at Scissortail Park to Robbie Kienzle, someone who helped emphasize the beauty of Oklahoma City. It's called Light as a Feather, but it holds a huge weight....
OKC Film Partners Offer Scholarships To Learn Film Set Construction At OCCC
The film industry in Oklahoma is growing, and there are more opportunities for Oklahomans to get involved even on the construction side of movies. Oklahoma is being called a "prime destination" for movie and TV productions and even "Hollywood on the prairie", with that there is a need for Oklahomans to get involved, specifically with building the sets.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reports High Number Of Wrecks
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to numerous crashes around the OKC area. OHP Trooper Eric Foster joined News 9 this morning to give us an update on what they are seeing and give drivers some advice on how to handle the severe weather.
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
Woman Dies In Del City Apartment Fire; Authorities Investigating
A Del City woman was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead after firefighters attempted to rescue her from a burning apartment early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one building near Southeast 29th and Bryant. Firefighters have not released the woman's identity. The Fire...
OKC Zoo Closed Due To Extreme Cold
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will be closed on Thursday due to the frigid temperatures sweeping across the state. A representative says that while the zoo is closed guests will be able to take part in the Safaris Lights drive-thru. "Due to the extreme weather, the Zoo is...
OHP: At Least 6 Vehicles Involved In Fatal Crash On Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike near Luther. Troopers say at least five cars and a semi were involved in the crash. OHP is still investigating the crash and will release more details on Thursday.
OHP: 1 Arrested Following Truck Rollover Crash On I-35 Near Goldsby
One person was arrested following a truck rollover crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on I-35 near Goldsby, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a driver was driving the wrong way when they hit a truck, causing the truck to rollover. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of...
City Ordinance Requires Pet Owners To Take Extra Precautions Amid Winter Weather Conditions
These brutal temperatures are not only dangerous for people but for animals and wildlife also. Several calls into the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are prompting them to take extra steps to keep animals safe. “Our previous ordinance, all it required is that they have a doghouse, and so as long...
Sooners Reign Victorious After Matchup Against Gators 62-53
The Sooners left the court victorious Tuesday night after their matchup against the Florida Gators, 62-53. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
