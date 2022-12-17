Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
fullertonobserver.com
DUI Suspect Crashes Car into Barranca
Captain Jon Radus confirmed that police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Pomona and Union at 2:15am on Dec 17 on a report that a car had crashed and flipped upside down into the flood control channel. The 23-year-old driver of the 2013 Dodge Dart was lifted out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was charged with DUI and released. The passenger was not injured and climbed out of the vehicle herself.
Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a speeding vehicle exited off the freeway and transitioned into a standoff at a mobile home… Read more "Baby Held Hostage During Standoff with Armed Pursuit Suspect"
2urbangirls.com
Man charged in deadly pursuit, crash in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury,...
Arrest made in fatal chain-reaction hit-and-run in Torrance
A Castaic man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter nearly two months after a chain-reaction hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead and a driver injured in Torrance, police said. Patrick Carty, 52, turned himself in on Monday in connection with an Oct. 27 hit-and-run, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release. According […]
WATCH: Dramatic Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shootout Between Two California Police Officers & Armed Suspect
California police have released the dramatic bodycam footage from a harrowing and deadly shootout between two officers and a lone gunman, RadarOnline.com has learned.The footage, initially filmed on August 6, 2021 in La Habra, California, was released on Tuesday by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.In the shocking footage, the suspect – 22-year-old Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran – is captured pulling a handgun from his waist without warning before opening fire on two La Habra police officers – Officers Mark Milward and Abigail Fox – outside the city’s police department.Tran managed to shoot Officer Milward with two bullets. The bullets reportedly...
Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. Evans, who was driving a dark gray, four-door 2007 Mercedes-Benz, […]
CHP: Speed Contributed to Fatal 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A 71-year-old man was speeding when he failed to negotiate a bend on Santiago Canyon Road and crashed into two other cars in a deadly collision, California Highway Patrol officials said today.
countynews.tv
Cypress: Man Ends Life In Police Station Parking Lot
12.20.2022 | 12:15 PM | CYPRESS – A man took his own life in a police station parking lot, Tuesday afternoon. A passerby informed officers at the front desk of the police station that a person was bleeding inside a grey Honda Civic in parking lot located in the 5200 block of Orange Avenue around 12:15 PM.
2urbangirls.com
Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
newsantaana.com
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
Person Hit by Amtrak Train and Killed in Pomona
A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said.
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
CHP: Driver arrested, passenger killed in I-15 crash in Escondido
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after her passenger was killed in a crash on Interstate 15.
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested in death of woman killed by stray bullet in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del...
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged today in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target.
paininthepass.info
Victim ID’d In Deadly Head-On Crash In Lucerne Valley On Hwy 247
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Moises Soto, a 26-year-old resident of Anaheim, California, was identified as the crash victim by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the head-on crash that happened around 11:22am Sunday, December...
D.A.'s office clears La Habra officer in fatal shooting
Orange County prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a suspect, who shot an officer last year, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced today.
Man dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley
A man is dead after a shooting in a Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley, and a search is now underway for the gunman.
Comments / 2