ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fullertonobserver.com

DUI Suspect Crashes Car into Barranca

Captain Jon Radus confirmed that police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Pomona and Union at 2:15am on Dec 17 on a report that a car had crashed and flipped upside down into the flood control channel. The 23-year-old driver of the 2013 Dodge Dart was lifted out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was charged with DUI and released. The passenger was not injured and climbed out of the vehicle herself.
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged in deadly pursuit, crash in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in fatal chain-reaction hit-and-run in Torrance

A Castaic man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter nearly two months after a chain-reaction hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead and a driver injured in Torrance, police said. Patrick Carty, 52, turned himself in on Monday in connection with an Oct. 27 hit-and-run, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release. According […]
TORRANCE, CA
RadarOnline

WATCH: Dramatic Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shootout Between Two California Police Officers & Armed Suspect

California police have released the dramatic bodycam footage from a harrowing and deadly shootout between two officers and a lone gunman, RadarOnline.com has learned.The footage, initially filmed on August 6, 2021 in La Habra, California, was released on Tuesday by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.In the shocking footage, the suspect – 22-year-old Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran – is captured pulling a handgun from his waist without warning before opening fire on two La Habra police officers – Officers Mark Milward and Abigail Fox – outside the city’s police department.Tran managed to shoot Officer Milward with two bullets. The bullets reportedly...
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. Evans, who was driving a dark gray, four-door 2007 Mercedes-Benz, […]
COLTON, CA
countynews.tv

Cypress: Man Ends Life In Police Station Parking Lot

12.20.2022 | 12:15 PM | CYPRESS – A man took his own life in a police station parking lot, Tuesday afternoon. A passerby informed officers at the front desk of the police station that a person was bleeding inside a grey Honda Civic in parking lot located in the 5200 block of Orange Avenue around 12:15 PM.
CYPRESS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site

Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
paininthepass.info

Victim ID’d In Deadly Head-On Crash In Lucerne Valley On Hwy 247

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Moises Soto, a 26-year-old resident of Anaheim, California, was identified as the crash victim by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the head-on crash that happened around 11:22am Sunday, December...
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy