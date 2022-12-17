Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
news9.com
Scissortail’s Newest Sculpture Dedicated To The Late Robbie Kienzle
The City of OKC said they're giving back to someone that gave so much to Oklahoma City. They said they're dedicating a sculpture at Scissortail Park to Robbie Kienzle, someone who helped emphasize the beauty of Oklahoma City. It's called Light as a Feather, but it holds a huge weight....
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
news9.com
Oklahoma Universities Ban TikTok On Networks Following Gov. Stitt's Executive Order
Some college students in the state will no longer be able to use TikTok on university networks. OU, OSU, UCO and Northwestern have all notified students and employees that the popular social media app will be blocked on university networks and devices in compliance with the governor's executive order. Gov....
news9.com
OKC Film Partners Offer Scholarships To Learn Film Set Construction At OCCC
The film industry in Oklahoma is growing, and there are more opportunities for Oklahomans to get involved even on the construction side of movies. Oklahoma is being called a "prime destination" for movie and TV productions and even "Hollywood on the prairie", with that there is a need for Oklahomans to get involved, specifically with building the sets.
Stillwater airport airfield damaged due to unauthorized aircraft landing
Engineers are now assessing any potential long-term damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.
KTUL
University of Oklahoma prohibits access to TikTok for employees, students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Oklahoma's Chief Information Officer and Senior Associate Vice President of Information Technology David Horton sent a notice to all OU employees and students Tuesday. The letter notified these individuals that TikTok will be prohibited on a university-owned or operated device, including OU...
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Oklahoma City investors join Chickasaw Nation to buy Skirvin Hotel
Several local investors have joined together with the Chickasaw Nation to purchase the historic Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 38-Unit Memory Care Community in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 38-unit memory care community in an affluent neighborhood of Oklahoma City. The seller was a private equity fund seeking to exit its only standalone memory care property. Built in 2010, the community had strong historical occupancy, but was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and was in the early stages of a performance rebound.
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
OKC woman gets power back on after issue is addressed with OGE
An elderly woman gets her lights turned back on after KFOR asked OG&E about her power being shut off just days before winter freeze.
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
One killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
ocolly.com
Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room
An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Every committed prospect has signed for the ’23 class
Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
Comments / 0