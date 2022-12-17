ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Film Partners Offer Scholarships To Learn Film Set Construction At OCCC

The film industry in Oklahoma is growing, and there are more opportunities for Oklahomans to get involved even on the construction side of movies. Oklahoma is being called a "prime destination" for movie and TV productions and even "Hollywood on the prairie", with that there is a need for Oklahomans to get involved, specifically with building the sets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

University of Oklahoma prohibits access to TikTok for employees, students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Oklahoma's Chief Information Officer and Senior Associate Vice President of Information Technology David Horton sent a notice to all OU employees and students Tuesday. The letter notified these individuals that TikTok will be prohibited on a university-owned or operated device, including OU...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
STILLWATER, OK
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 38-Unit Memory Care Community in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 38-unit memory care community in an affluent neighborhood of Oklahoma City. The seller was a private equity fund seeking to exit its only standalone memory care property. Built in 2010, the community had strong historical occupancy, but was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and was in the early stages of a performance rebound.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Every committed prospect has signed for the ’23 class

Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK

