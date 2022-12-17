Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
5-7-5, Fireball: 8
(five, seven, five; Fireball: eight)
