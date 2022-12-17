ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County Detention Center Jail Trust Announces New Interim CEO

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnYSF_0jlije1m00

Come January, the Oklahoma County Detention Center will see a change in leadership after a series of complaints and inmate deaths.

It hasn’t been a good year for the jail, 15 inmates lost their lives inside the Detention Center.

“Our role now is to empower Brandi Garner,” Pastor Derrick Scobey, a Jail Trust Member, said.

The Jail Trust announced a new Interim CEO and Jail Administrator following the resignation of Greg Williams.

“I do not take this position lightly; I know there is a lot of work ahead of us. I look forward to working with the staff, the detainees, and community members to address the issues at the jail for everyone who works and is held there,” Maj. Brandi Garner said.

“Brandi, I’ve watched your work since you have been associated with the Detention Center in Oklahoma City and I’ve been impressed with you then and I go into this as the interim with that same confidence that you can do it,” M.T. Berry, a Jail Trust Member, said.

The trust recognized the growing scrutiny the jail has received over failed health inspections and inmate deaths.

“These are difficult circumstances, we recognize that. We’re grateful that you are willing to step in and help during this transition as Interim CEO,” Adam Luck, another Jail Trust Member, said.

Garner has worked with several law enforcement agencies and comes to the role with experience as the Director of Security for OCDC and a background in jail administration.

“Since the moment that I have met you, I believed it was only 2.5-3 months ago, but I immediately saw a leader in the room and I saw a person of character and integrity,” Scobey said.

“This is not an easy job, but it is a job that I wholeheartedly embrace the challenge. I believe in our mission, our people and the goal of creating a facility that everyone can be proud of,” Garner said.

The Trust is going to expand the search before naming a permanent CEO. They have not mentioned a timeframe for when that will happen.

Comments / 3

Related
KOCO

Person driving wrong way on I-35 arrested in McClain County, officials say

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 was arrested in McClain County, officials said. On Wednesday, a person was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and caused a crash between two vehicles, according to authorities. Officials said the person driving was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the McClain County Jail.
KOCO

Oklahoma Ethics Commission moves two investigations forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission went into executive session Friday to discuss cases involving Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman and the Conservative Alliance political action committee. The commission voted unanimously to move forward with the two formal investigations at the Oklahoma state Capitol. They did not detail...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy