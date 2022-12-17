Oklahoma County Detention Center Jail Trust Announces New Interim CEO

Come January, the Oklahoma County Detention Center will see a change in leadership after a series of complaints and inmate deaths.

It hasn’t been a good year for the jail, 15 inmates lost their lives inside the Detention Center.

“Our role now is to empower Brandi Garner,” Pastor Derrick Scobey, a Jail Trust Member, said.

The Jail Trust announced a new Interim CEO and Jail Administrator following the resignation of Greg Williams.

“I do not take this position lightly; I know there is a lot of work ahead of us. I look forward to working with the staff, the detainees, and community members to address the issues at the jail for everyone who works and is held there,” Maj. Brandi Garner said.

“Brandi, I’ve watched your work since you have been associated with the Detention Center in Oklahoma City and I’ve been impressed with you then and I go into this as the interim with that same confidence that you can do it,” M.T. Berry, a Jail Trust Member, said.

The trust recognized the growing scrutiny the jail has received over failed health inspections and inmate deaths.

“These are difficult circumstances, we recognize that. We’re grateful that you are willing to step in and help during this transition as Interim CEO,” Adam Luck, another Jail Trust Member, said.

Garner has worked with several law enforcement agencies and comes to the role with experience as the Director of Security for OCDC and a background in jail administration.

“Since the moment that I have met you, I believed it was only 2.5-3 months ago, but I immediately saw a leader in the room and I saw a person of character and integrity,” Scobey said.

“This is not an easy job, but it is a job that I wholeheartedly embrace the challenge. I believe in our mission, our people and the goal of creating a facility that everyone can be proud of,” Garner said.

The Trust is going to expand the search before naming a permanent CEO. They have not mentioned a timeframe for when that will happen.