Tulsa, OK

1 Injured In Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood; Suspect In Custody

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
A person was shot in both legs after a dispute with an ex-roommate, according to Tulsa Police.

Police responded to the scene Friday night near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive.

Police said two ex-roommates were having an argument in the front yard of a home when one of the men shot the other in his legs.

Police arrested Terrance Stewart on the complaint of shooting with intent to kill as well as other charges.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

