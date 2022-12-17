Man charged in murder case of 16-year-old in Alamogordo
ALAMOGORDO, N.M . (KRQE) – One person has been arrested in connection to a New Mexico murder that happened in July. Alamogordo police announced the arrest on Friday.
Police in Alamogordo said Augustine Moreno was shot and killed on July 2, 2022, near the College Avenue and Dewey Lane intersection. Moreno was 16 when he was killed.
Authorities charged Dominique Thomas, 23, of Alamogordo, with accessory to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to commit assault with intent to commit a violent felony. Thomas was arrested in the 2900 block of Pecan Avenue Friday. Police said he acted with others.
Story continues below:
- Top Story: Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
- Albuquerque: Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
- Crime: Lawsuit claims New Mexico prisons not giving inmates needed addiction medication
Police are still investigating, and anyone with information on the case can contact the department.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0