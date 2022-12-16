Read full article on original website
Related
theorcasonian.com
Heavy snow on the way?
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
‘Significant changes’ to the Whatcom County forecast released Monday evening
Heavy mountain snow is expected, especially for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes late Monday through Tuesday night.
Yes, we’re ‘doing this again.’ Whatcom wakes up to snow and freezing fog. Now what?
“Frigid temps, slick conditions and a winter weather advisory will make your AM commute extra wintry.”
Bellingham was just 4 degrees from this record temp; commute was icy. Here’s what’s coming
Records for Bellingham International Airport show .07 of an inch of snow fell there Sunday, Dec. 18.
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
Whatcom County, Bellingham see snow. Here’s what’s next
Strengthening Fraser outflow will bring dangerously cold wind chills to portions of Whatcom County, according to weather service.
whatcom-news.com
Winter weather advisory updated, stronger winds expected
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This afternoon, forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office updated the winter weather advisory issued this morning, Saturday, December 17th, for western Whatcom County. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches continue to be expected. Northeast winds (Fraser Valley outflow) gusting as high...
It’s the 3rd-worst snow in his 22 years of tow truck driving. Here’s what he’s telling Whatcom
People who have to drive should prepare to lose control and get stuck by bringing blankets and extra water.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow
SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
q13fox.com
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation related to the series of severe storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, and Snohomish counties. According to the Governor, these storms caused significant power outages, road...
Western Washington lowlands see snow with more on the way
On Monday, light snow will be possible in the morning, mostly around Whatcom County, with slick roads around the North Sound. A few flakes are possible around other parts of the lowlands but we’re not expecting to see much more accumulation on Monday morning. Expect highs in the low 30s. Most of Monday will be relatively dry with the exception of isolated pockets of light snow.
Bellingham woman mourned after going missing in apparent Hawaii shark attack
Friends left messages of grief on her public social media pages in the week following her disappearance.
City sues Bellingham property owner over this large homeless encampment
Between 40 and 60 unhoused people are living in an encampment on the property, according to court documents.
Man dies in apparent accident at Whatcom ski area
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family for this loss,” said Gwyn Howat, ski area CEO.
Beloved bar reopens, vegan market, new brewery and new food truck rolls into Whatcom
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a new brewery opening, a new food truck and a local vegan holiday market.
Lummi Nation Police issue alert for this teen last seen in Bellingham
The state’s first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people was signed into law March 31 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Long-awaited Mexican restaurant finally opens its Bellingham location
Owner Freddy Zavala says his goal is to bring new foods to areas that may not have access to anything else like it.
Tenants are moving into this affordable Bellingham housing development
It will house people making 30% to 50% of Whatcom County’s area median income.
Comments / 0