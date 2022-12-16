ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Heavy snow on the way?

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter weather advisory updated, stronger winds expected

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This afternoon, forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office updated the winter weather advisory issued this morning, Saturday, December 17th, for western Whatcom County. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches continue to be expected. Northeast winds (Fraser Valley outflow) gusting as high...
Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow

SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Western Washington lowlands see snow with more on the way

On Monday, light snow will be possible in the morning, mostly around Whatcom County, with slick roads around the North Sound. A few flakes are possible around other parts of the lowlands but we’re not expecting to see much more accumulation on Monday morning. Expect highs in the low 30s. Most of Monday will be relatively dry with the exception of isolated pockets of light snow.
