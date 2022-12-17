Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa vs. Texas Southern Preview
Thursday, December 22, 2022 ~ 2:00 pm Central ~ H&PE Arena ~ Houston, Texas. Radio: TU's games can be heard on 93.5 FM The Jet and free on the iHeart Radio App. Brandon Hart calls play-by-play. Live Audio: Listen Here. Live Video: The Tulsa-Texas Southern game will be broadcast on...
tulsahurricane.com
FIRST-YEAR COACH KEVIN WILSON INKS EIGHT TO TULSA FOOTBALL'S EARLY SIGNING CLASS
TULSA, Okla. –– In just a two-week period since his appointment as The University of Tulsa's head football coach, Kevin Wilson signed a total of eight student-athletes to his first Golden Hurricane recruiting class, it was announced today. The class includes three local signees, including two from Tulsa...
tulsahurricane.com
Loyola Marymount Pulls Away from Golden Hurricane in Second Half
GAMEBOOOK (PDF) | Season Stats (PDF) –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team struggled from the field in the second half in a 76-64 loss to Loyola Marymount at the Gersten Pavilion on Wednesday evening. The Golden Hurricane (4-7) shot 33.3 percent from the field and 3-point range...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa to Close Nonconference Slate at Loyola Marymount
GAME #11: TULSA (4-6, 0-0 AAC) vs Loyola Marymount (9-4, 0-0 WCC) Date/Time: Wednesday • Dec. 21, 2022 • 9:00 p.m. (CT) Gersten Pavilion (4,156) • Los Angeles, Calif. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. LMU - Stan Johnson (Southern Utah, '03), 3rd...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Captures 96-64 Win Over Northwestern State
TULSA, Okla. –– — Maya Mayberry's 23 points led five Tulsa players in double-figures as the Golden Hurricane captured a 96-64 victory over the Northwestern State Lady Demons Monday night in front of 1,127 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. . Tulsa moved to 9-3 overall...
tulsahurricane.com
Inside Tulsa Basketball with Eric Konkol - Dec. 20
Check out the latest edition of Inside Tulsa Basketball with Eric Konkol. Coach Konkol and Bruce Howard enjoy the weather and Christmas decorations on the Chapman Commons. They also recap last week's action against Mississippi Valley State, as well as preview Wednesday's nonconference finale at Loyola Marymount.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Meinhard and Sach Named United Soccer Coaches Men’s Scholar All-Americans
Tulsa men's soccer players Alex Meinhard and Henry Sach were named as 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men's Scholar All-Americans. Meinhard is a first-team selection, while Sach is a second-team honoree. They are just TU's fourth and fifth players to receive this honor after Chris Taylor (2009, 2nd...
Comments / 0