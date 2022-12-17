Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend
Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
WFMJ.com
Niles man sentenced for chasing GetGo employees
A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft will spend the next 118 days in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Gabriel Morris, 29, of Niles, appeared in Niles Municipal Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced after...
WFMJ.com
Marshals arrest Rhode Island murder suspect at Valley hotel
A Providence, Rhode Island man is in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting extradition back to that city for a murder earlier this week. Police Maj. David Lapatin told NBC affiliate WJAR that 22-year-old Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a Valley hotel on Wednesday. The suspect...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene
Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man
A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Liberty bar fight crashes car after police pursuit
A high speed police that began in Girard ended with a crash in Liberty Township early Thursday. A Girard Police Officer says he tried to pull over a Chevy Impala travelling 55 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone on Park Avenue after midnight. The officer says...
WFMJ.com
Former deputy charged with murdering father in Boardman deemed incompetent to stand trial
A judge has declared a former Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy not competent to stand trial for the shooting death of his father in Boardman this past September. Judge Anthony D'Apolito ordered Michael Bruno Jr., 49, to be transferred to Heartland Behavioral for treatment. A year from now, Bruno will be returned to the courtroom for an evaluation.
WFMJ.com
Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins
A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine man sentenced for emailing death threat to Gov. DeWine
A Columbiana County man who threatened the life of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine because he was unhappy with the state of the economy has been sentenced to fifteen days in jail. Anthony Kelly, 34, of East Palestine, was given the sentence in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Tuesday after pleading no contest to telecommunications harassment.
WFMJ.com
Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home
The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
WFMJ.com
Warren police chase, catch Newton Falls man suspected of stealing power tools
A Newton Falls man faces a host of charges after Warren police say they found thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen power tools stashed in a basement. A woman called police on Sunday saying that 43-year-old Jerry Lough was kicking the door of her Freeman Street home where he allegedly kept tools.
WFMJ.com
Car riddled with bullets at Youngstown gas station, one dead
Detectives are investigating a deadly overnight shooting on Youngstown’s Southside. An ambulance was dispatched to the Quick Check convenience store on South and Samuel Avenues at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after a wounded man was found inside a bullet-riddled Chevy Cruze. Police say the victim, identified as a 26-year-old...
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Deputies believe shooting in Elkrun Township was self-defense, no charges expected
McLaughlin says his office and the coroner are still investigating. Columbiana County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Elkrun Township. According to a media release from Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, dispatchers got a call just before midnight Saturday about a shooting on...
WFMJ.com
Elderly Leavittsburg woman found safe
Lordstown police have located a senior citizen who had been missing since Monday night. According to the release, 95-year-old Althea Sanzenbacher drove away from her home on Eagle Creek Road in Leavittsburg around 5:30 p.m. Monday and did not return home. Sanzenbacher suffers from dementia, and officers were concerned for...
WFMJ.com
Fire in Youngstown leaves two homeless
Investigators are looking for the cause of fire on Youngstown's East Side that left two people homeless. An alarm came in after 11 a.m. Wednesday that there was an occupied house fire on the 100 block of South Jackson Street. The first firefighter to arrive reported smoke on the first...
WFMJ.com
Sharon police may charge driver in death of 91-year-old Sharpsville man
The Sharon Police Department said that a traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian is now under criminal investigation after the man hit by the car died. 91-year-old Donald Sebastian of Sharpsville was crossing East State St. on December 3 when he was struck by the vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Sharpsville man.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull 'Serial Rapist' David Honzu receives 4 life sentences plus 77 years
The man labeled a "serial rapist" by Trumbull Co. prosecutors David Honzu was sentenced to four life sentences plus 60 years by Judge Ronald Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Honzu, 64, was found guilty of three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation and two counts of...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown patrolman loses appeal of jail sentence for not wearing mask
The Seventh District Court of Appeals has upheld a ten-day jail sentence handed to Youngstown police officer Thomas Wisener for not wearing a mask in the courtroom of Youngstown Municipal Judge Carla Baldwin earlier this year. Judge Baldwin found Wisener in contempt of court when he refused to wear a...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 22nd
Vindicator file photo / December 21, 1988 | Vindicator photographer Robert K. Yosay did a double take when he saw this new sign on state Route 5 west of Warren 34 years ago. At first glance (or if seen upside down), “OIHO” looks OK. December 22. 1997: The...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
