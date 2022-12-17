ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Fort Myers

Tanker truck carrying cooking oil overturns, two people ejected from cab

By ABC7 News
 5 days ago
BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — A tanker truck carrying more than a thousand gallons of cooking oil overturned in Buckingham on Thursday. The two people inside the truck were ejected from the vehicle.

The accident, which happened around 9:50 a.m. along Buckingham Road near Gunnery Road, was caught on camera.

Gabriel Aya was inside his garage working when he heard a commotion out on the street.

“I was doing a few things in my driveway — in my garage, when I hear this big noise — this big crash,” Aya told ABC7’s Gage Goulding.

His security cameras don’t record sound, but he said it’s one that he certainly won’t forget in the near future.

“I just saw this big truck spinning around. A few seconds later, two dudes going out of the windshield,” he said. “I can’t believe I saw what I saw.”

In the video, you can see the tanker truck rounding the curve when it loses control, overturning onto its side. A red sedan traveling the opposite direction narrowly escapes its path.

Seconds later, you see the two men get catapulted out from the windshield.

“That’s the two guys right there,” Aya said while watching the video.

Gage Goulding: “Were they flying through the air when you saw them?”

Gabriel: “Oh yeah. I saw it with my eyes. Fly through the windshield.”

Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

In the security camera video, you can see Aya come running out from the garage. He was checking to see if the two guys were hurt.

“They obviously dizzy,” Aya said. “I saw smoke coming out from the truck and I wonder if there’s somebody else inside trapped in the truck.”

Thankfully no one else was in the truck. However, Aya was ready to help a total stranger on a random Thursday in December.

Gage Goulding: “What made you go, ‘I gotta risk my own life maybe to save somebody?’”

Gabriel: “I don’t know. It’s my first instinct to do that.”

In the four years that he’s lived along Buckingham Road, he’s learned that accidents are frequent at the sharp curve. One of those crashes recently took out his fence.

“I just wake up in the morning and I just saw this pickup truck upside down.”

It’s why if you take anything away from this story, Aya wants it to be: drive safely because you might not be as lucky as these guys.

“100% sure, I don’t think so. I’m 100% sure they’re really lucky,” he said.

