mynbc5.com
Peru High School girls basketball dominates Saranac Lake at home, 54-20
PERU, N.Y. — Peru High School girls basketball used dominant play on both sides of the ball to win against Saranac Lake high school 54-20 at home. The Nighthawks used a strong defensive quarter with several steals and strong rebounding to hold the Red Storm to four first-quarter points. Their defensive prowess and diverse scoring from exclusively first-years and eighth-graders helped them the rest of the way.
mynbc5.com
Colchester boys hockey survives late comeback bid from Hartford
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After securing a Beech Classic tournament win over South Burlington, Colchester boys hockey returned to Leddy Park to continue its hot streak. Austin Daigneault led the way for the Lakers with 2 goals as they staved off a late comeback bid from Hartford in a 4-3 win.
mynbc5.com
Championship matchup set for MMU girls hoops holiday tournament
JERICHO, Vt. — With the holidays approaching quickly, Mt. Mansfield Union High School hosted an early gift for basketball fans across Vermont. After two close games, Burr & Burton and North Country girls basketball survive to move on to the championship game thanks to a clutch play. The Bulldogs...
mynbc5.com
UVM men's hoops struggles to contain Toledo in loss
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The yearly game Vermont men's basketball plays the week prior to its holiday break has been a moment of joy in past seasons, but not this time around. Toledo shot 54.1% from the field as the Rockets handled the Catamounts 84-72, snapping an 18-game home winning streak for Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Spaulding girl's basketball pulls away against Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After going into halftime down by three, the Spaulding girl's basketball offense came back in a big way to take down Burlington on the road 53-40. The Crimson Tide used team passing, along with solid defense to limit the Seahorses in the second half. Spaulding is...
mynbc5.com
Boquet valley girls basketball star reaches career milestone
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — It's not too often you get a 1,000-point scorer in high school, making it even more impressive to reach feats beyond that. After nailing a free throw against Schroon Lake, that's exactly what Abbey Schwoebel did as it marked her 1,500th career point after posting 13 on the night in a 48-46 loss to the Wildcats.
mynbc5.com
Schroon Lake High School boys basketball uses second half run to secure road win over Boquet Valley
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Schroon Lake High School boys basketball used a 9-2 run to start the second half to help them take the 49-36 win over Boquet Valley high school. Austin Hartwell scored all nine of the points for the Wildcats in that run, exclusively from beyond the arc. He'd finish with 17 points total on the night, a total of five triples with that performance. Antonio Brown also scored in double figures with 10 points in the evening.
mynbc5.com
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two hikers on Mount Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — Stowe Mountain Rescue helped rescue two hikers at Sterling Pond on Mount Mansfield after one of them fell through the ice. Rescuers said two college students called for aid after one fell knee-deep through the ice. The pair tried to make it back down the mountain but missed the trail and got lost.
mynbc5.com
Three Vermont ski resorts rank among most festive in the nation
Three local ski resorts have earned some national recognition as the most festive in the country. Travel experts say that Smuggler's Notch Resort in Jeffersonville is one of the most child-friendly destinations in New England, and also the most festive in the nation. Stowe Mountain Resort placed second, while Okemo...
mynbc5.com
Rescuers free loon trapped in ice in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Volunteers and conservationists in Saranac Lake sprung to the rescue of a loon trapped under ice last year, helping to free the trapped bird. A small pool of water in the ice on First Lake was enough for the Loon to swim but not to take off.
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
mynbc5.com
Vermont community members work to combat anti-trans messages
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Community members in Burlington are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
mynbc5.com
GlobalFoundries to lay off 148 Vermont employees
MONTPELIER, Vt. — TheVermont Department of Labor confirmed 148 employees at the GlobalFoundries Essex Junction plant will be laid off. “My thoughts are with those who lost their positions at GlobalFoundries,” said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott during a press conference Tuesday. This comes at a time when the...
mynbc5.com
"Operation Santa's Convoy" brings Santa, decorated National Guard vehicles to Vermont neighborhoods
The Vermont National Guard decorated their service vehicles with Christmas lights for their annual "Operation Santa's Convoy" Christmas caravan through Vermont. The convoy drives through neighborhoods, safely transporting Santa to see as many kids as he can before his long journey this Christmas. Vehicles started their route in St. Albans and traveled through Milton, Winooski, and Montpelier until they reached Berlin.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Hanukkah Edition
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since Hanukkah is officially underway, it only seemed fitting to see how the Jewish community is prepping for the eight-day holiday. In today's This is Our Home, we spent the day with the preschoolers at Gan Yeladim in Burlington as they prepared their youngest learners for the celebration.
mynbc5.com
Colchester police investigating after pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said 80-year-old Sandra Lemire of Williston was struck by a Ford flatbed wrecker near the University of Vermont Medical Center, Fanny Allen Campus around 3:15 p.m. The...
mynbc5.com
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
mynbc5.com
Santa trades in sleigh for motorcycle to spread holiday cheer around Clinton County, NY
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Forget the traditional, "Ho! Ho! Ho!" One of Santa's North Country helpers is going, "vroom, vroom, vroom" this holiday season. People in Clinton County, New York, may have seen Kris Watson, one of Santa's helpers, and his jolly 'ole elf cruising around the county in a motorcycle over the past month.
mynbc5.com
City leaders and community members discuss the recent discriminatory LGBTQ+ stickers surfacing in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In Burlington recently, discriminatory stickers against the LGBTQ+ community have surfaced across Burlington. It sparked a morning meeting inside Burlington City Hall on Wednesday featuring city leaders and community members. The meeting focused on listening to concerns of the LGBTQ+ community as well as discussing potential...
mynbc5.com
Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
