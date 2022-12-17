ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Schroon Lake High School boys basketball used a 9-2 run to start the second half to help them take the 49-36 win over Boquet Valley high school. Austin Hartwell scored all nine of the points for the Wildcats in that run, exclusively from beyond the arc. He'd finish with 17 points total on the night, a total of five triples with that performance. Antonio Brown also scored in double figures with 10 points in the evening.

