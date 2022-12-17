ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Aldi opening new Massachusetts location in January

German-owned discount grocery chain Aldi is set to open a new Pioneer Valley location in Westfield just after the New Year. Slated for opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the 235 East Main Street store will offer area residents expanded food shopping options and more “all at great prices,” according to Aldi in a news release.
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?

For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1

It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known for its diverse landscapes, from the bustling city streets of Boston to the peaceful beaches of Cape Cod. But when winter rolls around, the state transforms into a winter wonderland, with snow blanketing the ground and frosty winds blowing through the air. And while there are many snowy places to be found throughout the state, there is one particular location that stands out as the snowiest of them all. Today, we are going to explore this extremely snowy town, plus learn a little about the snow in other parts of the state. Let’s get started.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K

There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes

BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Possibility for 70K power outages in Mass. when approaching storm hits, utility company warns

BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize

Raymond Roberts Sr. plans to buy a motorcycle after winning the "Lucky for Life" game six times with tickets he bought at a Fall River liquor store A Massachusetts man followed his "intuition" to play the same numbers six times in the state's lottery game "Lucky For Life" — and now he's a six-time winner. Raymond Roberts Sr., a veteran from Fall River, won his big prize — $25,000 a year for life — for each of his winning tickets after matching the first five numbers in the drawing...
Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks

Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.
