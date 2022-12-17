Read full article on original website
Related
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Aldi opening new Massachusetts location in January
German-owned discount grocery chain Aldi is set to open a new Pioneer Valley location in Westfield just after the New Year. Slated for opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the 235 East Main Street store will offer area residents expanded food shopping options and more “all at great prices,” according to Aldi in a news release.
Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?
For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
Unbelievable Dinosaur Fossils Found Right Massachusetts
I lived in Massachusetts from age 0-18 and no one told me that there were dinosaur fossils. You HAVE to be kidding. It's not like they just popped up over night. Quiet literally not the case at all. If you do live in Massachusetts, or anywhere within a three hour...
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1
It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is known for its diverse landscapes, from the bustling city streets of Boston to the peaceful beaches of Cape Cod. But when winter rolls around, the state transforms into a winter wonderland, with snow blanketing the ground and frosty winds blowing through the air. And while there are many snowy places to be found throughout the state, there is one particular location that stands out as the snowiest of them all. Today, we are going to explore this extremely snowy town, plus learn a little about the snow in other parts of the state. Let’s get started.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
Hannoush Jewelers returns to Chicopee with a new location
It's something of a homecoming as Hannoush Jewelers returned to Memorial Drive in Chicopee, not far from their former longtime location at Fairfield Mall.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K
There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 Locations
Owners of Dunkin’ Stores in Lowell and Central Massachusetts Resolve Child Labor Law Violations. This is the actual title of a press release by the Massassachusseds Attorney General's Office.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Possibility for 70K power outages in Mass. when approaching storm hits, utility company warns
BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize
Raymond Roberts Sr. plans to buy a motorcycle after winning the "Lucky for Life" game six times with tickets he bought at a Fall River liquor store A Massachusetts man followed his "intuition" to play the same numbers six times in the state's lottery game "Lucky For Life" — and now he's a six-time winner. Raymond Roberts Sr., a veteran from Fall River, won his big prize — $25,000 a year for life — for each of his winning tickets after matching the first five numbers in the drawing...
Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.
MassLive.com
Lawmakers looking into report that Mass. police aren’t inspecting gun dealers
Roughly a week after a Boston Globe investigation revealed that over half of Massachusetts police departments responsible for inspecting the majority of the state’s in-person gun dealers have failed to examine licensed gun shops since 2017, Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team said it plans to address the longstanding problem.
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0