Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 gang shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty of first-degree, special circumstance murder and five other felonies relating to the deadly shooting of Jonathan Canchola in 2017. On Thursday, Angel Gonzales was convicted, facing a sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Man arrested in Bakersfield accused of murdering 17-year-old Corcoran teen
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in Bakersfield Tuesday accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Corcoran teen. Corcoran police said on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at around 4:50 pm, officers were called to the 1900 block of Fern Drive for a report of a shooting. When...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
California Department of Justice to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) released new information regarding two officer-involved shootings involving eight officers that left one man dead. The man was involved in both shootings.
Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
2 years since Orrin & Orson West reported missing,toy drive and candlelight prayer planned
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two years since four-year-old Orrin and three-year-old Orson west were first reported missing, and there still remain unanswered questions, as the trial is planned to start in January. "I don't understand...," Ryan Dean, biological mother of Orson and Orrin West, said crying. "It hurts." That...
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Woodlake officer-involved shooting
IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ivanhoe has been identified by the City of Woodlake Police Department. According to police, on Saturday at about 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a service call regarding a domestic violence complaint with a firearm involved at the […]
A trafficked man's desperate escape leads KCSO to arrest 9, rescue 16
The man escaped from a house in east Bakersfield, calling for help for himself and 15 others being held against their will by human traffickers, including his own wife and child.
What's next for the victims rescued from human trafficking
KBAK/KBFX — "Just the fact that the man escaped where he was being held. I mean, that took a lot of nerve a lot of courage, especially with his wife and his child there for him to get out and then slam on doors for help," said Dr. Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope.
Hearing in deadly alleged DUI crash set for February
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, appeared in court Monday and agreed to have his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10. Held on $100,000 bail, Lopez-Gallegos […]
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Woodlake police officers
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Exeter.
Neighbor shares what they saw while human trafficking was happening
KBAK/KBFX — “There was like 10 or 12 cops on Niles [Street] and I kind of got scared so I had to come back and stay there, the whole day over here, but ever since that day I don’t want to go out," said Cristian Castillo. Castillo...
9 arrested in connection to human trafficking: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects on suspicion of human trafficking for labor purposes, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy on Dec. 16. The victims ranged from ages 8 to 66, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said at about 12:39 a.m. deputies received several reports of suspicious circumstances […]
Ex-gang member sentenced 5 years, 5 months to prison in $25M EDD fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An ex-gang member and former Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate pleaded guilty and was sentenced five years, five months to prison for his role in a $25 million COVID-19 unemployment insurance fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daryol Richmond, 31, is one...
Man fatally shot in Porterville
A man was murdered in Porterville on Sunday, Dec 18th. According to the Porterville Police Department, Rudolph Duran Pina, 26, was shot to death near the 300 block of South A Street around 5:30 p.m.
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
