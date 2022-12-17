ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown wins stunner, University falls at Little General Holiday Classic

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgZJ3_0jlihbS100

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The first night of the Little General Holiday Classic at Morgantown High School brought plenty of fireworks to the Rowdie Center Friday night.

The host team kicked it off with a back-and-forth game against Class AAA #1 Shady Spring, overcoming a ten-point halftime deficit to win it 56-52 with Brody Davis hitting the go-ahead three with 18 seconds to play.

In the second game of the night, University couldn’t quite keep up with Class AAAA #4 Jefferson as hot shooting from the Cougars outpaced to the Hawks en route to an 82-68 win.

Games continue Saturday at 11:30 am as the Morgantown girls’ team takes on South Fayette (PA), followed by Morgantown vs. Jefferson and University vs. Shady Spring.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

#TakeMeHome23: National Signing Day Live Tracker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2023 class is taking shape on Wednesday as the Mountaineers await the National Letters of Intent from 20 signees. Ahead of Wednesday, 247 Sports ranks the Mountaineer signing class at No. 35 in the country, which would slot them in as the second highest-ranked group since Neal Brown took over […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

JJ Roberts Commits to WVU’s Little Brother

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, one of WVU’s presumed transfer portal prospects, J.J. Roberts, committed to Marshall. Roberts, who is a former state player of the year in West Virginia, spent three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a defensive back. He tallied 44 total tackles and 1 interception during his time with the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bender signs with Morehead State soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Bridgeport soccer standout Kylie Bender made her college decision official on Monday, putting pen to paper with Morehead State to continue her career. Bender has played numerous roles over her four years at Bridgeport, and she thinks that pairing that with her natural skills will have her prepared for the next […]
MOREHEAD, KY
WBOY

Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineers, Bulldogs advance at McConnell Hoops Classic

WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – The Danny McConnell Hoops Classic tipped off at Doddridge County High School on Monday with three local teams in action. Liberty and Trinity Christian opened the tournament in a back-and-forth thriller that saw the Mountaineers come out on top 58-50 behind 18 points from Trenton Tucker and 16 from Jenson […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bell’s double-double powers WVU over Buffalo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s the holiday season in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers (9-2) weren’t in much of a sharing mood as they dominated Buffalo (5-6) 96-78 at the WVU Coliseum. A forceful Jimmy Bell Jr. and a red-hot Erik Stevenson led the Mountaineer offense to its highest point total of the season. WVU’s 96 points […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Fairmont

Do you require a sortlist of the best hospital in the Fairmont region? You are going to get a hospital sortlist in Fairmont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with address, Contact, Web Link info, average user ratings, has been mentioned All info has been collected from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy