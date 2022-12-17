Morgantown wins stunner, University falls at Little General Holiday Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The first night of the Little General Holiday Classic at Morgantown High School brought plenty of fireworks to the Rowdie Center Friday night.

The host team kicked it off with a back-and-forth game against Class AAA #1 Shady Spring, overcoming a ten-point halftime deficit to win it 56-52 with Brody Davis hitting the go-ahead three with 18 seconds to play.

In the second game of the night, University couldn’t quite keep up with Class AAAA #4 Jefferson as hot shooting from the Cougars outpaced to the Hawks en route to an 82-68 win.

Games continue Saturday at 11:30 am as the Morgantown girls’ team takes on South Fayette (PA), followed by Morgantown vs. Jefferson and University vs. Shady Spring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.