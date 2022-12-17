Read full article on original website
Related
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday.
Winter storm warning declared for mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s official. The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan. The warning will go into effect on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and is expected to last until Christmas Eve at 1:00 a.m. WLNS Meteorologist Davi Young predicts six to 10 inches of snow, strong winds starting Friday […]
Two feet of snow could pile up in parts of Michigan, just in time for Christmas travel
All of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night into Saturday. But Meteorologist Brian Meade, with National Weather Service-Grand Rapids, says some parts of the state will be hit harder than others.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells you exactly when to have your traveling done. There are some relatively small changes in the model data this morning and early afternoon. The changes aren’t big enough to make any significant changes to the forecast.
Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard
The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
West Michiganders get holiday shopping done ahead of winter storm
KENTWOOD, Mich. — If you still have some holiday shopping to do, you still have time to get it done before a blizzard warning impacts multiple counties across West Michigan beginning Thursday evening and lasting through Christmas Eve. There are always some shopping procrastinators, the people who wait until...
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
Blizzard Warning: 2 feet of snow expected in parts of Michigan, just in time for Christmas travel
All of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night into Saturday. But Meteorologist Brian Meade, with National Weather Service-Grand Rapids, says some parts of the state will be hit harder than others.
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
Consumers Energy makes final preparations before hazardous winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is making all necessary preparations before the large winter storms makes its way to West Michigan. This storm is expected to bring heavy snow, freezing temperatures and damaging wind gusts into this weekend. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, resulting in safety hazards...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 22
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
West Michiganders stock up, prepare for massive snowstorm
Many West Michigan residents are heading to the stores to get what they need before a double-digit snowfall this weekend.
Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know
A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
Widespread blizzard conditions likely Friday, dangerous travel, National Weather Service says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - At the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids, confidence among its meteorologists is increasing that dangerous blizzard conditions will develop Friday, with accumulating snow being whipped around by wind gusts potentially topping 50 mph. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa talked to NWS staff this week about...
michiganradio.org
Major winter storm bearing down on Michigan
The National Weather Service suggests Michiganders change their holiday travel plans if they plan on driving or flying this Friday. A large of swath of the U.S. braced Tuesday for a dangerous mix of below-freezing temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive on the first day of winter and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.
Power restored after crash near Muskegon
More than 600 Consumers Energy customers near Muskegon are without power Wednesday morning.
How to Prepare for Possible Power Outages This Christmas
With the heavy winds and snow totals coming to Northern Michigan this week, so does the chance of power outages. It won’t be easy to leave home, so emergency managers are advising people to prepare now and hunker down. Over the next few days the winds are going to...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0