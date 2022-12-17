ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

WLNS

Winter storm warning declared for mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s official. The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan. The warning will go into effect on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and is expected to last until Christmas Eve at 1:00 a.m. WLNS Meteorologist Davi Young predicts six to 10 inches of snow, strong winds starting Friday […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard

The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 22

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know

A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Major winter storm bearing down on Michigan

The National Weather Service suggests Michiganders change their holiday travel plans if they plan on driving or flying this Friday. A large of swath of the U.S. braced Tuesday for a dangerous mix of below-freezing temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive on the first day of winter and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

