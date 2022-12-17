Read full article on original website
Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
Woman charged with negligent homicide after deadly Broken Arrow crash
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly crash in Broken Arrow last month. Deborah Evans was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, according to court records. Broken Arrow Police said on Nov. 10, 2022, 57-year-old Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west...
Tulsa Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is trying to identify a male who they said robbed a south Tulsa smoke shop at gun point. In a social media post, TPD said an armed robbery occurred just after midnight on Oct. 10 at a smoke shop near E. 71st St and S. Memorial Dr.
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah. According...
TPD issues Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old man
Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who disappeared over the weekend. Sylvester Eugene Gay, 69, was last seen leaving an apartment complex on S Wheeling Avenue. He was wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Police described Gay as a bald,...
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office hands out $50 gift cards at traffic stops
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is spreading holiday cheer by giving away $50 gift cards to unsuspecting citizens. On Tuesday, the officers of RCSO partnered with JT Septic to give away $1,000 worth of gift cards by performing fake traffic stops and surprising drivers. It’s the second year RCSO...
Oklahoma family celebrates return of Navy officer after 3 years
TULSA, Okla. — A Pawhuska family celebrated the return of their beloved Navy officer at the Tulsa International Airport on Monday night. Thatcher Taylor’s father, Sean Taylor, said Thatcher has been away for more than 1,000 days. Thatcher’s family came to the airport with signs and a whole...
Tulsa’s Annual Art Hunt celebrates life of late local art lover
TULSA, Okla. — The artist behind the annual Tulsa art scavenger hunt says he hopes this years event will help people discover other Tulsa artists. “I wanted to pass the torch on to new artists people that I think Tulsa should know about, said Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick, founder and creator of The Art hunt.
Lana Del Rey promotes new album in Tulsa, ex-boyfriend’s hometown
TULSA, Okla. — Musician Lana Del Rey has announced her new album in way of a billboard in Tulsa. She was previously in a relationship with former Tulsa Police Officer, Sean Larkin. They were first seen together in late 2019. They broke up in 2020 but that hasn’t stopped...
Candle light vigil honors homeless people who died in 2022
TULSA, Okla. — A candle light vigil was held at the Tulsa Day Center on Wednesday evening and as the cold weather moves in the people behind the event said the incoming weather could be life or death for Tulsa’s homeless community. At the service, candles were lit...
Roosevelt’s extends hours for remainder of week leading up to Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown restaurant with extra holiday cheer announced their extended, holiday hours Tuesday. “This week and this week only, we want you to soak up all the Christmas cheer,” Roosevelt’s wrote on Facebook. “Our bar will be open an extra hour for your to enjoy!”
Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
Operations continue at Stillwater Regional Airport after overweight military plane lands on runway
STILLWATER, Okla. — Operations continue at Stillwater Regional Airport after the runway was damaged during an “unauthorized military aircraft operation.”. The runway has been temporarily patched while crews evaluate potential long-term damage. A U.S. Air Force C17 Globe Master landed at the airport around noon on Sunday. The...
Tulsa Auto shop explains why checking batteries and tires ahead of holiday travel is important
TULSA, Okla. — With the artic blast headed to Green Country, AAA Oklahoma is asking drivers to make sure their cars are ready for the road trip. Last year during the holiday week, AAA Oklahoma said more than 77,000 stranded motorists called for assistance, and the weather was relatively mild.
VA hosts holiday dinner for veterans
TULSA, Okla. — The VA hosted their 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Sunday. Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing, the VA said.
