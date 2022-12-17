ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman charged with negligent homicide after deadly Broken Arrow crash

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly crash in Broken Arrow last month. Deborah Evans was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, according to court records. Broken Arrow Police said on Nov. 10, 2022, 57-year-old Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is trying to identify a male who they said robbed a south Tulsa smoke shop at gun point. In a social media post, TPD said an armed robbery occurred just after midnight on Oct. 10 at a smoke shop near E. 71st St and S. Memorial Dr.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD issues Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old man

Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who disappeared over the weekend. Sylvester Eugene Gay, 69, was last seen leaving an apartment complex on S Wheeling Avenue. He was wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Police described Gay as a bald,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma family celebrates return of Navy officer after 3 years

TULSA, Okla. — A Pawhuska family celebrated the return of their beloved Navy officer at the Tulsa International Airport on Monday night. Thatcher Taylor’s father, Sean Taylor, said Thatcher has been away for more than 1,000 days. Thatcher’s family came to the airport with signs and a whole...
PAWHUSKA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa’s Annual Art Hunt celebrates life of late local art lover

TULSA, Okla. — The artist behind the annual Tulsa art scavenger hunt says he hopes this years event will help people discover other Tulsa artists. “I wanted to pass the torch on to new artists people that I think Tulsa should know about, said Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick, founder and creator of The Art hunt.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Lana Del Rey promotes new album in Tulsa, ex-boyfriend’s hometown

TULSA, Okla. — Musician Lana Del Rey has announced her new album in way of a billboard in Tulsa. She was previously in a relationship with former Tulsa Police Officer, Sean Larkin. They were first seen together in late 2019. They broke up in 2020 but that hasn’t stopped...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Candle light vigil honors homeless people who died in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — A candle light vigil was held at the Tulsa Day Center on Wednesday evening and as the cold weather moves in the people behind the event said the incoming weather could be life or death for Tulsa’s homeless community. At the service, candles were lit...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

VA hosts holiday dinner for veterans

TULSA, Okla. — The VA hosted their 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Sunday. Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing, the VA said.
TULSA, OK

