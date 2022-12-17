ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Wants New Laws to Curb Twitter Hate Speech

By Noga Tarnopolsky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8njW_0jlihELQ00
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

ATHENS— Antisemitic hate crimes are soaring in New York City , and Mayor Eric Adams is proposing legally enforced federal regulations to cut hate speech and antisemitism on social media platforms .

Adams told The Daily Beast—during interviews in New York this week and on a trip to Greece at the start of the month—that the U.S. should consider the introduction of laws to force companies to curb online hate if social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook fail to clamp down more effectively themselves.

“Clean up your act before you are legislated or mandated to clean up your act,” he said, calling on lawmakers in Congress to act, “We have an obligation to make sure that companies are not harmful to the American public.”

Adams, who traveled to Athens for an international antisemitism summit, says democracies must use all available tools to protect themselves.

“Something new and different is happening now, and if we don’t meet the threat with the level of seriousness it takes we are going to fail. That is why I went to Greece, the seat of democracy.”

Adams advocates American legislators consider a U.S. equivalent of the European Digital Services Act , a law passed in October 2022 that aims to compel social media companies such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter to combat disinformation, disclose how their platforms amplify problematic content, and to stop targeting ads based on information regarding an individual’s ethnic group, religion or sexual orientation.

The New York mayor is confronting a tsunami of anti-Jewish crime at home. The New York City Police Department reported 45 antisemitic hate crimes in November, a tally amounting to one attack every 16 hours, an increase of 125 percent from the same month last year.

Adams called for tougher sentences for racially motivated attackers on the streets of New York.

He said that few if any New Yorkers arrested for hate crime served any time in jail. “That is unacceptable… We have been on a fast track in this country to protect guilty people. It’s time for us to refocus our attention and stop aiding those who participate in criminal behavior.”

“There should be a no plea bargaining rule for those who engage in hate crimes. You attack someone wearing a hijab or a turban? You should not have that assault downgraded to harassment,” Adams said, in an interview conducted in the office of Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, who hosted a mayors’ summit organized by an American group called the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

Bakoyannis, 44, a popular mayor and the nephew of Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, offered as an example his country’s success in crushing Golden Dawn , the neo-Nazi movement that less than a decade ago threatened the stability of the Hellenic state, through a combination of effective prosecution and active socio-political engagement. “Golden Dawn was born in the streets of Athens and was destroyed in the courtrooms of Athens,” he said, while Adams took an urgent phone call from home.

Pavlos Bakoyannis , the mayor’s father, was shot and killed by terrorists of the November 17 organization in 1989.

Embattled in New York, where his globe-trotting was not well-received and his new policy allowing city authorities to forcibly hospitalize some mentally ill homeless people provoked deep concern—Adams was welcomed like a celebrity by fellow mayors in Athens.

His call for tougher sentencing and new stricter laws won’t surprise critics who say his approach to criminal justice is too hardline, however.

He has faced withering criticism from other New York Democrats , in particular from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), for his attitude towards crime, and was even blamed for the party's state-wide losses in the midterms.

But he is unfazed. The criticism, he says, with a flash of annoyance, “is an injustice to the party.”

The Democratic majority is aligned with him, he says, regarding “proper funding” for police and the need to keep dangerous individuals off the streets. “This message from one or two people in the Democratic Party—that’s their opinion. That is not the opinion of the rank-and-file Democrats… That’s the party that elected me,” he said.

Adams’ focus is on a “full-frontal assault” on social media behemoths. “When you look at who is helping to perpetuate this level of hatred we have to point our fingers to social media,” he said.

“They are very sophisticated about using their algorithms to sell a product; now they need to use those algorithms to take hatred off their shelves. Let’s sell tolerance. They know how to do this. It is not by accident that they get people to respond to sites by selling hate.”

Since Elon Musk took over running Twitter, he has disbanded the Trust and Safety advisory group formed to address hate speech and reinstated some users whose accounts were suspended under the previous regime. Analysts claim that hate speech has surged under Musk’s leadership .

Adams ascribes the steep climb of hate crimes in New York to a nefarious confluence of societal alienation and the facility provided by the internet to transmit conspiratorial notions and rage.

“In the past, you’d hate someone and you sat on your block on your own corner hating them. Social media enables you to join groups that not only help you promote hate but help you organize. They’re allowing others to tell people who are in pain how to funnel their hate.”

“We’ve normalized human hatred,” Adams said. “Women wearing hijabs are attacked all the time in Brooklyn. Ultra-orthodox Jews are afraid of walking down the street.”

In Europe, the picture is not much cheerier. Felix Klein, the German Commissioner for Jewish Life, announced earlier this month a National Action Plan to flight racism, xenophobia and antisemitism, which is being seen as a blueprint by other European countries.

The plan largely syncs with a six-point best-practices guide for mayors issued by CAM, which includes the adoption of a uniform definition for antisemitism, employing an antisemitism point person and training municipal and law enforcement personnel. The German plan would also add a muscular law-enforcement approach to social media companies.

Klein, who also attended the Athens summit, estimated in an interview that 3,000 antisemitic crimes will have been committed in Germany by the end of 2022.

In the United States, New York leads the way in antisemitic crime, but the escalation is nationwide. “There are too many grim examples to choose from,” FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted to the Anti-Defamation League in November, noting that fully 63 percent of religious hate crimes are motivated by antisemitism, “targeting a group that makes up just 2.4 percent of our population.”

Addressing Congress, Wray said American Jews are “ getting hit from all sides .”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 10

Fuzzy Bumbles
4d ago

Hate speech or speech you don’t agree with? Or is it something you are trying to hide, something you don’t want revealed? Sit down Mr. Bugaboo.

Reply
14
muckraker_bob
4d ago

As the Mayor of NYC which has the largest Jewish population anywhere other than Tel Aviv you would think Hizzoner would get a good feel for the pulse of the Jewish community on antisemitism right at home. Although it’s counterintuitive, the support for the nation of Israel is probably three to five times higher among White evangelical Christians than it is among the Big Apple’s very liberal Jewish population, the Orthodox being an exception. Perhaps holding some local Town Halls would shed some useful light on the subject.

Reply
4
Mitchell Griffin
4d ago

Free speech like Elon musk Reporting Twitter's former head of trust and safety, had supported letting children into gay dating apps, Just like parents catching Teachers Red handed sexualizing & indoctrinating children at school, the truth & Freedom of speech will Find you & Expose you.. for the truth exposes all things evil.. I'm glad Elon musk restored freedom of speech back to the platform..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Democrats like Adam Schiff are scrambling to save censorship

Adam Schiff popped up on CNN’s “State of The Union” show Sunday morning to issue barely veiled threats to Elon Musk for trying to restore free speech on Twitter. Ostensibly, the lame duck chairman of the House Intelligence Committee joined Jake Tapper to crow about expected charges against Donald Trump Monday from his January 6 star chamber. But Schiff moved on to complain about the “big problem right now with social media companies and their failure to moderate content and the explosion of hate on Twitter, the banning of journalists on Twitter.” Then he suggested ominously that Twitter and social media companies may...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams is 100% correct: New York’s migrant nightmare CAN’T continue

Four more busloads of migrants, including young kids, rolled into Port Authority on Monday, a harbinger of big trouble ahead. Yes, Chief Justice John Roberts at least postponed the worst by preventing Wednesday’s scheduled end of Title 42, the one remaining Trump tool for restricting the migrant waves. But illegal entries have been rising steadily even with it in place. Indeed, New York City has been reeling from the migrant crisis for months, and Monday’s buses still won’t be the last. Mayor Eric Adams is rightly crying out to the heavens (and the feds) about it. “This can’t continue,” he said Sunday;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams calls out Hochul, feds as NYC braces for flood of migrants with end of Title 42

The number of migrants coming to the Big Apple is expected to snowball with the lifting of Title 42 this week – with 10 to 15 busloads of asylum seekers set to arrive in the next two days, according to dire warnings issued by Mayor Eric Adams and City Hall on Sunday. In an email blast sent to City Council members and their staff, the Adams administration noted that New York City’s shelter system was at capacity and stressed that it had reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Biden for help. “Please be advised that due to the lifting of Title 42...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Pssst: It’s not just Twitter and the FBI

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald delivered a memorable and hard-hitting speech at the University of Utah in April 2015 titled “Edward Snowden and the Secrets of the National Security State.” His remarks focused on the National Security Agency’s collection of ordinary law-abiding U.S. citizens’ communications. He emphasized that, even then, nearly eight years ago, people had ceded too much of their independence to unaccountable bureaucrats without even realizing it. If that trend continued, he argued, America would soon be closer to a totalitarian state than a democracy.
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
TheDailyBeast

Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death

Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning.Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at CNN, he was repeatedly honored for his reporting, winning the Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards. His dogged investigative work regularly had a profound real-world impact.His investigation into sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, for instance, resulted in the company introducing new safety features. Additionally, a lengthy probe into medical care delays...
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Boebert, Gaetz Refuse to Stand for Zelensky

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz were clearly not impressed during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesday night–and wanted the world to know it. While Zelensky finished his rousing address to a standing ovation, Boebert and Gaetz were seen sitting, looking down and scrolling on their phones. They were also among the few members of Congress not to applaud Zelensky as he entered, and throughout Zelensky’s speech, the pair continued to ignore the address. Before they had even entered the room they had already made headlines, after being spotted “blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor,” according to the UK’s Independent. Taking to social media after the speech, Gaetz said Zelensky’s speech “did not change my stance on suspending aid for Ukraine,” while Boebert said demanded an audit on where the first $50 billion given by the U.S. “has already gone.” Biden announced legislation in May that provided money for weapons, training, and more through the end of September, according to a House Committee on Appropriations summary of the legislation at the time. “Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz are an embarrassment,” Meghan McCain–one of many critics of the pair–tweeted in response. Other right-wing members that did not stand included Warren Davidson (R-OH) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). Not present in the House chamber for the speech were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, both of whom have opposed Ukraine aid.
GEORGIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Washington Post Pushing Ukrainian Anti-Israel Propaganda Using Jews

Here’s some unbiased Sunday morning reporting courtesy of The Washington Post (Ukrainian Jews grapple with Israel’s tepid support as Iran aids Russia):. “After praying on a recent Shabbat in Kyiv’s oldest synagogue, David, 56 … fumed when asked about Israel, his home for more than two decades, and about its limited support for Ukraine — a stance that seems increasingly odd given the deepening alliance between Russia and Iran, whose leaders have repeatedly called for Israel’s destruction and are supporting Moscow’s war effort by supplying drones and missiles.
New York Post

FBI reached out to Twitter, sent trove of docs hours before Post broke Hunter laptop story

The FBI sprang into action just hours after The Post reached out to Hunter Biden ​for comment ​about his scandalous laptop — which contained details of the then-presidential candidate’s son and his extensive dealings with Chinese and other foreign business interests –​ ​warning Twitter and ​Facebook executives, without any evidence, ​that it ​was a Russian “hack and leak” operation. A day later, Twitter and other social media companies censored The Post’s article, “preventing it from spreading and, more importantly, undermining its credibility in the minds of many Americans​,​”​ the latest release of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” revealed Monday. FBI San Francisco Special...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

FBI paid Twitter back more than $3M for doing its dirty work on users, email shows

The FBI reimbursed Twitter to the tune of more than $3 million as it pushed the social media company to ban accounts and target so-called “foreign influence” operations, the latest installment of the “Twitter Files” revealed on Monday.  In an email dated Feb. 10, 2021, an unidentified Twitter employee told then-deputy general counsel Jim Baker and then-general counsel Sean Edgett that “we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!” The email, published by independent journalist Michael Shellenberger, explained that Twitter’s Safety, Content & Law Enforcement (SCALE) division had instituted a “reimbursement program” in exchange for devoting staff hours to “processing requests from the...
TheDailyBeast

Right-Wingers Attack Mike Lindell After New DeSantis Conspiracy Theory

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has enjoyed the loyal support of MAGA world and conservative circles over the past two years as he’s pushed to overturn the 2020 election results.But, in recent days, conservative pundits have begun turning on the pillow maven over a new conspiracy theory that involves auditing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 victory in Florida.Specifically, right-wing blowback against Lindell began emerging after he announced his plans to audit DeSantis’ victory in Miami-Dade County.“I don’t believe it,” Lindell said on his Frank Speech website Tuesday evening regarding DeSantis’ ten-plus point triumph. “So it’s just going to show everybody— just...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

​​Blinged-Up Brooklyn Bishop Who Was Robbed Mid-Sermon Is Now Behind Bars

A flashy New York bishop, who was famously robbed earlier this year in the middle of a church service, is now facing federal charges over an ungodly scheme that allegedly included swindling one of his parishioners and extorting a local businessman for his own enrichment, prosecutors revealed on Monday.Lamor Whitehead, 45, was arrested and charged Monday with several crimes, including wire fraud, extortion, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York announced. If convicted, he faces upwards of 65 years in prison.“His campaign of fraud and deceit stops now,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mother Jones

Con Law: How a Fake Document Could Help the Supreme Court Diminish our Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Three decades after the Constitution was drafted in Philadelphia, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams set about assembling the government’s official Journal of the Convention. Missing from the records was the proposal submitted by Charles Pinckney of South Carolina. So Adams wrote him to request a copy. Pinckney replied with an extraordinary document: a draft that so closely resembled the final Constitution that he would have to have been clairvoyant to have written it.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
37K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy