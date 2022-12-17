ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

By Bruce Haring
 5 days ago
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander , has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events.

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote.

Alexander concluded with a message to her late son and asking her followers to “please keep us in prayer.”

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote.

On Friday, authorities told TMZ that Boss left a suicide note at the scene of his death. The message alluded to challenges he previously faced, but was not specific. ,

Comments / 42

Tinker
4d ago

This is very hard for me to understand. He was the energy of Ellen's show.My prays go out to his family. May you find the stregenth to heal through all this.

Reply
7
June Lee
4d ago

Prayers going up for the Boss family and friends. I love watching he and his family with all their dance moves. Rest in Heaven young man.

Reply
6
Mary Miles
4d ago

I'm so confused as so many probably are!! May you find the strength during this difficult time! My heart is forever broken!! ❤️💔

Reply
6
