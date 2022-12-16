Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
ARWR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.65, changing hands as high as $38.25 per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Nasdaq dives on Fed rate hike worries, rout in chipmakers
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday after a fresh batch of data showing a resilient economy fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive tightening path; with Micron's glum forecastadding to a downbeat mood. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oand Amazon.com...
NASDAQ
What Makes Pinnacle West (PNW) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: CAT
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Caterpillar is the #24 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, CAT claims the #395 spot. Looking...
NASDAQ
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Interesting QQQ Put And Call Options For February 2023
Investors in Invesco QQQ Trust (Symbol: QQQ) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the QQQ options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For CrediCorp
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Oversold Conditions For Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2022: NKE, CCL, CUK, TTC
Consumer stocks were mostly higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.6%. Data Wednesday showed consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board index rose to a 108.3 reading in December, up...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management's Series G Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%
In trading on Thursday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc's 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NLY.PRG) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.66% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NLY.PRG was trading at a 7.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.28% in the "REITs" category.
NASDAQ
Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, SOXX
In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fedex, up about 2.6% and shares of VFC, up about 1.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers
In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of EMCORE, off about 12.1% and shares of Meta Materials down about 10.1% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on...
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity and Flow in Ambarella (AMBA)
On December 22, 2022, among the underlying components of the NASDAQ, Unusual Whales saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Ambarella (AMBA) 12/21 C $90.00. The following screenshot from Unusual Whales shows a large premium, bullish, contracts that are ask-side. The Bid-Ask is $2.35 - $3.10, the...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Why Is Medtronic (MDT) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Medtronic (MDT). Shares have lost about 2.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Medtronic due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
RSI Alert: Upstart Holdings (UPST) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Engineering - R and D Services sector might want to consider either ChampionX (CHX) or Altair Engineering (ALTR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, ENV, DDS
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 75,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Comments / 0