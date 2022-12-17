I don’t understand football, but it was quite the experience covering the Blue Dragons in Little Rock

Read full article on original website
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
nwahomepage.com
Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
ucasports.com
Women's Basketball Falls to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Central Arkansas women's basketball team didn't have quite enough in the tank against Pine Bluff, falling in overtime 61-57 on Monday. Despite leading for almost the entirety of regulation, the Sugar Bears went cold at the end. Randrea Wright had 18 points on the...
The 11 biggest Arkansas stories for 2022
From Sarah Huckabee Sanders' historic win in the governor race, to the lasting impacts of Roe v. Wade's overturning, here are your top stories for 2022. It's been quite an eventful year in many ways for Arkansas and one that's been covered in several 'firsts' for the state. From the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Arkansas Division of Community Correction hosts Spread the Warmth event
People who work for the state of Arkansas hoping to spread the warmth as temperatures plunge this holiday season.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous cold on the way
OVERNIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a light easterly wind sifting to northeasterly close to 10pm. Temperatures hover close to 40°F through 7pm and drop to the 30s afterwards. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s in central Arkansas near sunrise at 7:12am. TUESDAY:...
Arkansans looking to protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to drop
While the temperatures outside are dropping - the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 11 - 17:. 1. Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private. LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately,...
KAKE TV
Wichita restaurant server receives $2,200 tip for Christmas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita server working at Delano's Diner received the biggest tip of her life after waiting on a table of 22. Tayler Sullivan was waiting tables at Delano's Diner when a group of 22 came in for a to eat. When it was time to pay, Sullivan brought their checks to the table and received the largest tip she has ever been given in the four years she has worked at the restaurant.
Bitter cold, blowing snow set to descend on Wichita. Here’s the timing of the storm
Wichitan’s Thursday morning commute will feel 40 degrees colder than it was Wednesday.
greatbendpost.com
Gary Brack, age 66
Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
agfc.com
Night hunter’s poaching results in seven-year suspension
BALD KNOB — Night hunting and hunting out of season can be some of the toughest crimes for wildlife officers to catch, often requiring many nights patrolling areas of poaching activity. One such patrol on Bald Knob National Wildlife Refuge in August 2020 led to the arrest and successful prosecution of one of the worst cases of illegal hunting many officers of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have seen in years.
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
KATV
U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal say residents should not be alarmed if they hear or see this
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Pine Bluff announced on Monday that residents in Pine Bluff should not be worried if they see smoke or hear any noise coming from the installation. The installation will be going on from Tuesday, Dec. 20 until Thursday, Dec. 22. The Arsenal's...
