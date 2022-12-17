Read full article on original website
Roundup: Lima Senior defeats St. Francis in boys basketball
TOLEDO — Lima Senior improved to 4-1 on the season with a 53-44 Three Rivers Athletic Conference boys basketball victory Tuesday night against St. Francis. Anthony Mosley had 20 points and Amari Addy and Jagger Hutchins each scored nine for the visiting Spartans (2-1 TRAC). Temple Christian 58,. Arcadia...
Elida races past Perry
Elida’s Zori Island pumped in 21 points and Kahliq Wash chipped in 14 points. Seth Sharp added 10 points. For Perry, Ayden Simpson had 14 points, Zamare Daniel had 13 points and Isaiah Sanders added 10 points. Postponements. Due to impending weather several postponements have been announced for Friday.
Montgomery a leader of OSU recruits
COLUMBUS – Findlay’s Luke Montgomery, one of seven recruits ranked in the top 100 nationally who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, could play any offensive line position but will begin his college career at tackle, Ryan Day said. Day said Montgomery “has kind of been like the...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Bradfield Community Center, located at 550 S. Collett St. in Lima, will be holding a Christmas drop in event aimed at students age 6 to 13. The event, running from noon to 6 p.m. today, will include plenty of fun activities, along with snacks. Interested families are asked to register by calling 419-228-7766 or going to https://bit.ly/3v2SglM.
Lima’s FX salon to close Friday
LIMA — It is no illusion that the team at FX Effects has been making community members look good for many years. Those same clients will now be looking for another salon after Friday when stylist Dave Dobner hangs up his scissors and closes the business. Dobner opened the...
Exploit Duo to play at Lima Elks Lodge
LIMA — Bob Schroeder is excited to perform at the Lima Elks Lodge. One half of the Exploit Duo, a smaller version of the Celina-based act Exploit, singer and guitarist Schroeder and pianist Frank Harnishfeger are set to take the room at the lodge at 7 p.m. Friday. “It’s...
Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information
LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
Letter: Lima showed kindness when car broke down
On Monday, my husband was out in our Kia Soul at the eastside Walmart. The Soul suffered a breakdown and couldn’t be driven. He was in the lot waiting for a tow truck. He told me of the many nice people who stopped to make sure he was OK and that help had been called.
Sheriff’s Office seeks information on armed robbery
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on an armed robbery at Buckeye Skills Games on Monday evening. According to a media release, deputies were dispatched to 2465 Elida Road in response to the incident, where they learned two Black males came in brandishing a handgun at around 7:15 p.m. They stole $5,000 in cash and fled in a dark-colored SUV.
