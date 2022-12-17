Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
Related
kalb.com
Demons add nine on Early Signing Day
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The Northwestern State football team took the first steps toward solidifying its 2023 roster Wednesday. The Demons added five high school signees and landed four transfers from four-year institutions as the early signing period opened. “It’s the start of what is the 2023 roster going to...
State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA
The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police say.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
ROYOMARTIN invests $9.5 million to modernize facility in Natchitoches Parish
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
KSLA
UPDATE: Runaway girl from Sabine Parish found safe
MANY, La. (KSLA) - The Many Police Department (MPD) is looking for a missing runaway and is asking for the public’s help to find her. On Dec. 20, MPD posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help finding a runaway. Sakari was last seen in the Many area of Sabine Parish.
kalb.com
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish. James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit...
KTBS
One injured in a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 494
NATCHITOCHES, La. - This morning at approximately 7:04am, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, NPSO Rescue, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on La. Hwy 494 east of Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on scene finding the driver,...
kalb.com
Natchitoches cold weather warning
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of upcoming inclement weather. Starting Thursday, Dec. 22, the City of Natchitoches will be experiencing freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to winterize their homes, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly residents in and around their neighborhood. For tips on winterizing your home visit Winter (weather.gov).
KTBS
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Bienville Parish
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - The Bienville Parish Sheriff's office said a man was arrested for robbing the Sabine State Bank in Ringgold. Authorities said they were originally able to locate a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a bag of money near the bank. According to the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested with over 2 pounds of marijuana
An 11-mile vehicle pursuit and foot chase late Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on multiple criminal charges that resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and recovery of a stolen firearm according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday evening, Dec. 15 at...
Lake Charles American Press
Leesville man convicted on fourth obscenity charge
A Leesville man was convicted on his fourth obscenity charge last week in Vernon Parish. James Leon Collins III, 47, was found guilty on Dec. 13 after jurors deliberated for about one hour following one full day of testimony. Collins had been arrested by the Leesville Police Department after a...
kalb.com
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he had ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against Biden Administration over denial of religious exemption for Army vaccine mandate
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Dec. 19, the Pelican Center for Justice filed suit against the Biden Administration in the Western District of Louisiana. The suit was filed on behalf of Master Sergeant Robert W. Galey, Jr. and seeks an injunction against the administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the United States Army.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces prison sentence in protective order violation case
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the sentencing today in felony violation of a protective order case. Ron Cleon Johnson, 52 of Natchitoches, was convicted in November after a two-day jury trial of three counts of violation of a protective order. The defendant was a former domestic partner of the victim, and was previously ordered by the court by a domestic violence protective order to cease all forms of contact with the victim.
Comments / 0