Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman officially signs with Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman is staying in Nebraska. Coleman, who decommited from Nebraska back on Dec. 1, announced he was signing with the Huskers in a Wednesday live stream. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound athlete also competed in track and field at Lincoln East. Coleman had...
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s basketball upsets Kansas in triple overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska women’s basketball team upset 20th-ranked Kansas 85-79 in triple overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night. Jaz Shelley scored a team-high 24 points, 10 of them in overtime to help the Huskers to the win. Isabelle Bourne, who missed the last...
klkntv.com
Nebraska basketball defeats Queens in final nonconference game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball defeated Queens University 75-65 in its final nonconference matchup of the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night. The win snapped a three-game skid for the Huskers, and they finish nonconference play at 7-4. Nebraska had five players in double...
klkntv.com
‘We want this to be a family’: Rhule secures 31 new Huskers on signing day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule hopes to spark excitement in the state with his first signing day as Nebraska’s head coach. Rhule opened up a Wednesday press conference by thanking coaches, their wives, Nebraska staff and Athletic Director Trev Alberts for their help during the recruiting process.
klkntv.com
Nebraska football signing day roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball’s Nicklin Hames says goodbye after five seasons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nicklin Hames said goodbye to the Husker faithful in a Twitter post on Monday. Hames, a Nebraska volleyball setter, finished her fifth season with the Huskers in a loss to Oregon in the NCAA Tournament. This season, Hames played in 78 sets, picking up 448...
klkntv.com
Winter storm through Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A WIND CHILL WARNING (in pink below) is in place for all of Nebraska through Saturday. Actual temperatures will already be well below zero, and with a gusty north to northwest wind, the wind chill will range from 45 to 55 below zero. It won’t...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class on Wednesday and Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — There will be no class for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday and Thursday. The district made the announcement Tuesday night. “This is not an easy decision for us to make so far out, but all of the forecasts and information from experts suggests the timing of this storm will impact our students and staff as they leave school on Wednesday,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a press release. “We know that school closures can cause hardships for families and our community.”
klkntv.com
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green to retire in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will be stepping down from the role in 2023. Green, who was named chancellor back in 2016, will retire in June, according to the university. “Earlier this year, our family spent considerable time reflecting on our UNL journey, ultimately...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
klkntv.com
School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward’s school lunch policies are in question after a student’s lunch was tossed in the trash in front of his peers. Tristin Cutshall-Cherry, a student at Seward High School, said his lunch account had a little over a $20 negative balance when he tried to get food on Friday.
klkntv.com
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
klkntv.com
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield says to arrive two hours before takeoff on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As the holidays draw nearer, Nebraskans are packing their luggage, and Eppley Airfield is offering tips for smooth travel. Omaha’s airport said all Wednesday travelers should plan to be two hours early, as it’s expecting far more passengers than usual. Eppley is asking...
klkntv.com
Lincoln day care stays open during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As schools close for the winter storm, many kids in Lincoln need a place to go. At least one day care, KidsPark, is staying open to meet that demand. The day care near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road said it is ready to take in more kids on Thursday, even if it is just for a couple hours.
thebestmix1055.com
Columbus man jailed following Monday accident
— At about 4:15 Monday afternoon, Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15, west of Ames. After an investigation, it was determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, which was also eastbound on Highway 30.
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials close several city services ahead of potential blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some city services will be closed on Thursday, while others will have rescheduled hours due to potential blizzard conditions. The City of Lincoln announced the following changes:. Aging Partners – Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County and the Fitness Center at 555...
klkntv.com
Vehicle flips into ravine after crash with semi north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday after his vehicle was struck by a semi and landed in a ravine just north of Lincoln. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 70th Street and Waverly Road, which is west of Waverly.
