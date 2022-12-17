ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation

The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team

Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Five possible landing spots for Zach LaVine if Bulls trade All-Star

All-Star Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are reportedly not at all on the same page, and several teams in the NBA hope it leads to the 27-year-old hitting the trade block in the near future. The Bulls' 2022-23 campaign has been a disaster. Point guard Lonzo Ball has missed...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection

We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Anthony Davis' injury is 'not good'

The Lakers haven't yet announced their evaluation of Davis, who collided with Denver's Nikola Jokic during Friday night's game. But ESPN's Windhorst believes the injury was very serious. "Suffice to say, he's not going to be out a game or two," reported Windhorst on his podcast "Brian Windhorst & The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

