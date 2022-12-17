Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Christmas Jam Concert this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jazz legends are returning to the Hostess City this weekend for a holiday performance and jam session. It’s a decades old Christmas day tradition in Savannah. The Savannah Jazz Annual Christmas Jam Concert is happening Sunday. The executive director of Savannah Jazz, Paula Fogarty, joined...
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant to Host Savannah Christmas Special
Savannah’ s premiere jazz venue Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant is set to host a Christmas Special performance by “Dred ‘Perky’ Scott and The Eric Jones Trio” featuring Eric Jones with Marc Chesanow and Robert Saunders. Performances are set to take place on Thursday, December 22 from 7:00 pm-10:00 pm and Friday, December 23 from 8:00 pm-11:00 pm.
wtoc.com
Savannah African Art Museum hosting Kwanzaa Marketplace event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah African Art Museum is hosting the Kwanzaa Marketplace to celebrate the seven-day festival. Founded in 1966 as a way for African-Americans to commemorate the holiday through community building and honors seven principles, the first day of Kwanzaa is Monday, Dec. 26, but the Savannah African Art Museum invites you to be a part of the festivities this Friday.
wtoc.com
Marines prepare for special holiday delivery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a few weeks each year one building at Hunter Army Airfield is transformed into something that looks more like Santa’s workshop than a US Marine facility. “I think the elves have a little more manpower, but we definitely get a little bit of the...
WJCL
'American Idol'-style singing competition will be returning to Savannah for 30th year
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The countdown is on to Savannah's very own singing competition. The American Traditions Vocal Collection's 30th annual singing competition will be taking place in February. "This is one of the oldest singing competitions of the non-profit variety," said Mikki Sodergren, executive and artistic director for ATC...
blufftonsun.com
Little Blue Boat steals hearts, headlines in holiday season
Some folks see it as a nuisance and an environmental danger. Others see it as a symbol of hope and resilience in a time when we need more good news to talk about. It has been decorated, it has survived multiple storms, it has become the meme of the moment on local social media pages.
wtoc.com
The Kessler Collection’s ‘The Next Original’ competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the final judging of The Kessler Collection’s “The Next Original” competition. It’s a 5-week national search for the next great artist and it was held in Savannah. Richard Kessler himself talked with the artists at today’s final round. He says...
connectsavannah.com
A HOLEY TRAGEDY? The hows and whys of Krispy Kreme’s eastside closing
My 63 year old sister, who hasn’t driven a car in over a decade and very likely hasn’t enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut in longer than that was aghast. Sandy, you are ridiculous. You’ve only lived here 6 years. Did you ever even go to that store?
Savannah Humane Society has a silent night foster program for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some sheltered dogs and cats will be celebrating the holiday season with local families. The Savannah Humane Society is having their annual Silent Night foster program for the holidays, giving their pets a chance to get out of the shelter for a few days and into loving home while they wait […]
wtoc.com
Savannah woman makes over 200 hats for donation drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman donated more than 200 handmade winter hats to the Canady’s Coats for Kids drive. It was the second year that Georgia Welcome has donated hats. “Mrs. Welcome contacted Canady’s regarding a possible donation of 100 coats in 2021, and of course we...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Greenbriar Children’s Center in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a local non-profit with a mission to help children and strengthen families. Greenbriar Children’s Center in Savannah has been helping the Savannah community for more than 70 years.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
wtoc.com
Holiday evening candlelight tours at the Davenport House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s historic homes are decorated for the holidays. It is also a time for the Davenport House Museum to step back in time for a look at a 19th-century end-of-year celebration.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Spiva Law Firm donates helmets
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local lawyer has made gifting helmets to children one of his life’s missions. For weeks now we’ve been collecting toys for WTOC’s annual Toy Drive and thanks to you we’ve collected a lot of toys and bikes. He dropped off dozens...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
wtoc.com
Military widow, daughter receive new home for the holidays
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Briggs family now has a new home for the holidays. Today’s presentation included yet another special surprise for the family. Friends and family lined the street of the Briggs’ new neighborhood welcoming them to their new home. “This is such a wave...
wtoc.com
Tips from the Alzheimer’s Association in Savannah for the holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are meant to be a time of celebration and joy. But for some, it’s a hard time to get through. For families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, the holidays can be an added stress. Especially with large crowds and noisy gatherings happening all around us.
wtoc.com
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
wtoc.com
Kiwanis Club of Tattnall County distribute toys to more than 600 kids
REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Tattnall County’s “Christmas at Home” say they’ve seen the way people are struggling financially this year, from the people asking for help and those who traditionally try to make it happen. Members from the Kiwanis Club of Tattnall County went...
wtoc.com
Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long. Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.
