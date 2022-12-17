ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Christmas Jam Concert this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jazz legends are returning to the Hostess City this weekend for a holiday performance and jam session. It’s a decades old Christmas day tradition in Savannah. The Savannah Jazz Annual Christmas Jam Concert is happening Sunday. The executive director of Savannah Jazz, Paula Fogarty, joined...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant to Host Savannah Christmas Special

Savannah’ s premiere jazz venue Good Times Jazz Bar & Restaurant is set to host a Christmas Special performance by “Dred ‘Perky’ Scott and The Eric Jones Trio” featuring Eric Jones with Marc Chesanow and Robert Saunders. Performances are set to take place on Thursday, December 22 from 7:00 pm-10:00 pm and Friday, December 23 from 8:00 pm-11:00 pm.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah African Art Museum hosting Kwanzaa Marketplace event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah African Art Museum is hosting the Kwanzaa Marketplace to celebrate the seven-day festival. Founded in 1966 as a way for African-Americans to commemorate the holiday through community building and honors seven principles, the first day of Kwanzaa is Monday, Dec. 26, but the Savannah African Art Museum invites you to be a part of the festivities this Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Marines prepare for special holiday delivery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a few weeks each year one building at Hunter Army Airfield is transformed into something that looks more like Santa’s workshop than a US Marine facility. “I think the elves have a little more manpower, but we definitely get a little bit of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Little Blue Boat steals hearts, headlines in holiday season

Some folks see it as a nuisance and an environmental danger. Others see it as a symbol of hope and resilience in a time when we need more good news to talk about. It has been decorated, it has survived multiple storms, it has become the meme of the moment on local social media pages.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

The Kessler Collection’s ‘The Next Original’ competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the final judging of The Kessler Collection’s “The Next Original” competition. It’s a 5-week national search for the next great artist and it was held in Savannah. Richard Kessler himself talked with the artists at today’s final round. He says...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah woman makes over 200 hats for donation drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman donated more than 200 handmade winter hats to the Canady’s Coats for Kids drive. It was the second year that Georgia Welcome has donated hats. “Mrs. Welcome contacted Canady’s regarding a possible donation of 100 coats in 2021, and of course we...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Spiva Law Firm donates helmets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local lawyer has made gifting helmets to children one of his life’s missions. For weeks now we’ve been collecting toys for WTOC’s annual Toy Drive and thanks to you we’ve collected a lot of toys and bikes. He dropped off dozens...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Military widow, daughter receive new home for the holidays

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Briggs family now has a new home for the holidays. Today’s presentation included yet another special surprise for the family. Friends and family lined the street of the Briggs’ new neighborhood welcoming them to their new home. “This is such a wave...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro family creates Christmas cards to raise money for charity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Statesboro has found a creative way to brighten Christmas for many while helping others all year long. Caroline and Harrison Broadwell probably start thinking of Christmas long before any of their friends. Not for what they’ll get, but what they’ll give.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy