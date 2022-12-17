Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
California receives $9 million in federal grants to achieve 'Internet for All'
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California will receive almost $9 million in funding for a plan to deploy affordable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state. The Biden-Harris Administration approved the grants, which aim to bridge the digital divide. The grants were announced on Tuesday, Dec 20 during a virtual press conference featuring the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Californians are having issues with inflation relief debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People up and down California are writing in saying that their inflation relief debit cards have been drained of money. The state has issued over 8 million debit cards so far, and is still sending out cards through January 14 to eligible Californians. It was the...
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws (part 8)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 8. AB-1788Sex trafficking: hotels: actual knowledge or reckless disregard: civil penalty. AB-1789Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan. AB-1793Hazardous waste: identification: acute aquatic toxicity criterion. AB-1796Public postsecondary education: reenrollment. AB-1797Immunization registry. AB-1798Campaign disclosure: advertisements. AB-1800Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry....
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom makes statement on Humboldt County earthquake
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A state of emergency was declared overnight as officials assessed the damage from Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County. Two people died from medical emergencies, while another dozen were injured. Both numbers could still rise. Experts say there's now an 11 percent chance of a quake stronger than magnitude-five hitting in the next week. Residents are left shaken, with more than 80 aftershocks already reported so far.
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
daycreekhowl.org
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane
California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.
NBC Los Angeles
California Residents Frustrated With Middle Class Tax Refund
When James Clerf received his Middle Class Tax Refund via a debit card, he was alarmed. “When I read the terms on the back of the form about all the different charges the bank was going to make, I thought it didn't sound right,” he said. Fees you'll pay.
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
GV Wire
The Real Cause of California’s Homelessness Crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
southarkansassun.com
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
Opinion: Utah is positioned as ‘a potential Saudi Arabia’ of renewable energy sources
Utah can supply the U.S. with renewable energy from wind, solar and geothermal energy. Read more here.
GV Wire
California Ban on Gas Appliances Starts With Jan. 1 ‘All Electric’ Rule
New homes and buildings that are constructed in 2023 will have to have electric supply panels and circuitry to support all-electric appliances and heating under a building code update approved two years ago by the California Energy Commission. The new building code doesn’t ban the sale of natural gas appliances...
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
