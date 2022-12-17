HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A state of emergency was declared overnight as officials assessed the damage from Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County. Two people died from medical emergencies, while another dozen were injured. Both numbers could still rise. Experts say there's now an 11 percent chance of a quake stronger than magnitude-five hitting in the next week. Residents are left shaken, with more than 80 aftershocks already reported so far.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO