California State

Bakersfield Channel

California receives $9 million in federal grants to achieve 'Internet for All'

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California will receive almost $9 million in funding for a plan to deploy affordable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state. The Biden-Harris Administration approved the grants, which aim to bridge the digital divide. The grants were announced on Tuesday, Dec 20 during a virtual press conference featuring the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws (part 8)

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 8. AB-1788Sex trafficking: hotels: actual knowledge or reckless disregard: civil penalty. AB-1789Outdoor recreation: California Recreational Trails System Plan. AB-1793Hazardous waste: identification: acute aquatic toxicity criterion. AB-1796Public postsecondary education: reenrollment. AB-1797Immunization registry. AB-1798Campaign disclosure: advertisements. AB-1800Driver’s licenses: bone marrow and blood stem cell registry....
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom makes statement on Humboldt County earthquake

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A state of emergency was declared overnight as officials assessed the damage from Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County. Two people died from medical emergencies, while another dozen were injured. Both numbers could still rise. Experts say there's now an 11 percent chance of a quake stronger than magnitude-five hitting in the next week. Residents are left shaken, with more than 80 aftershocks already reported so far.
daycreekhowl.org

New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
R.A. Heim

More stimulus payments being sent out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
GV Wire

The Real Cause of California’s Homelessness Crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
southarkansassun.com

San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State

Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
NBC News

iPhone emergency service saves California couple

A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
