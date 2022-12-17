Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Future looks bright for Sikeston after an exceptional freshman season
SIKESTON — The Sikeston freshman boys basketball recently wrapped its 2022 campaign. The future of Bulldogs’ basketball looks bright after the team finished the season with a 6-1 overall record. “We had a great group of young men that worked hard in practice every day and played as...
semoball.com
Charleston falls to Puxico; Chaffee wins Mistletoe Classic
CHARLESTON, MO. — Puxico defeated Charleston in the fifth-place game of the 2022 Mistletoe Classic at CHS on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Lady Indians (3-8) controlled the game from the opening tip and cruised to a 56-25 victory over the Blue Jays (2-8). “Overall, we came out and played...
semoball.com
DONETTES REPEAT: Monaghan’s free throws lift Doniphan past East Carter in thriller
BROSELEY — Two teams separated by different identities, but not talent level faced off in the Lady Royals Christmas Classic final Wednesday night at Twin Rivers High School with Doniphan and East Carter fighting through the fumes of a week’s worth of hardcourt battles. The defending champion Donettes...
semoball.com
Kennedy Cogdill signs with MSU-Park Hills
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Kennedy Cogdill recently signed to continue to academic and athletic careers as a member of the Missouri State University-Park Hills softball team. “I felt it was right the fit with the degree and classes I want to pursue as well as athletically I was impressed with the coaches and bond with the team,” she said. “I’m looking forward to most being able to play at a higher level with girls that appreciate the game as much as I do.”
semoball.com
Jackson boys lock in, win big in pre-tournament tune-up game
Jackson used a 24-point first quarter to grab an early lead on Farmington and carried it to the finish line on Tuesday night as the Indians bounced back from a 1-2 stretch at home in a 72-49 victory over Farmington. After holding its opponent to less than 50 points once...
semoball.com
HIGHER SEEDS ROLL: Top four teams advance to LRCC semifinals
BROSELEY — It was a good evening to be one of the top four seeds at the Lady Royals Christmas Classic. The top four seeds — Doniphan, Dexter, East Carter and Neelyville, respectively — all won their quarterfinal matchups by more than 20 points on average, with the closest game being a 59-43 win by No. 3 East Carter over 11th-seeded Holcomb.
semoball.com
Overtime free throws lead Kennett to fifth place over Piggott at Lady Royals Christmas Classic
The Kennett Lady Indians pulled out a win against Piggott Wednesday night in overtime to not just take fifth place in the Lady Royals Christmas Classic, but also to secure a .500 record entering the next stretch of their schedule after Christmas break. “We really thought we needed to win...
semoball.com
Webb, Oran right the ship, advance to FSCB Tourney third-place game
After a lackluster second-half offensive effort on Monday, Oran rebounded with a balanced 59-point outburst against Woodland on Monday evening to roll to a 59-36 win against the Cardinals in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic at the Show Me Center. The Eagles used a 15-6 run in the...
semoball.com
TITLE GAME IS SET: OFC rivals to battle for Lady Royals Christmas Classic championship
BROSELEY — The Doniphan Donettes entered Tuesday’s Lady Royals Christmas Classic semifinal with rival Neelyville as the esteemed tournament’s defending champion and top seed. The Lady Tigers would have none of that. Doniphan found itself locked in a contest of state title intensity and with too many...
semoball.com
Clearwater duo has night to remember on court
PIEDMONT — It was a night that will go down as one of the best ones in Clearwater High School sports history. Charles Robbins was confirmed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, according to head boys basketball coach Zac Moore, to have broken the Missouri record for assists in a game — a 43-year-old record set by Jon Sunvold in 1979 — recording 25 in a 97-45 win over Marquand on Dec. 13.
semoball.com
Notre Dame; Jackson to meet Thursday in championship
In a rematch of the SEMO Conference Tournament Championship from Dec. 2, the Jackson Indians and the Notre Dame Bulldogs will meet once again on Thursday to crown the champion of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic Championship. The Bulldogs earned their spot in the championship with a 49-19...
semoball.com
Lady Indians outlasts Delta in dogfight on Day 2 of the Holiday Classic
Jackson advanced to the championship game by defeating Delta 57-48 during Day 2 of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic on Monday at the Show Me Center. Jackson was led by senior Katie Waller and sophomore Camryn Alsdorf. Indians head coach Adam Stoneking said he thought the win was a total team effort.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
Washington Missourian
Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash
A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Comments / 0