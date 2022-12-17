Southeast Missouri State guard Sophie Bussard had quite a busy few days. The redshirt junior went to Saturday morning practice, then to graduation with her travel uniform on underneath her cap and gown. Once the ceremonies were over, Bussard went back from graduate to basketball player and was off to Evansville on Sunday and at home on Tuesday to help the Redhawks upset Illinois-Chicago 56-55.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO