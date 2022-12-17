ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Dionne Warwick Once Blasted A Racist Waitress When She Went To A Restaurant With Sam Cooke: 'Take That Food, Stick It Up Your ...'

By Tomas Kassahun
blavity.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

'Nepo Babies' Story Reminds Twitter That Lena Horne's Great-Grandson Is Jake Cannavale

New York Magazine broke the internet after dropping its end-of-the-year cover story, which explored one of the year’s biggest pop culture trends: nepotism (or nepo, for short) babies. The feature, which included altered images of famous nepo babies’ heads on actual babies’ bodies, deeply delved into how the children of Hollywood legends dominate the industry.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy